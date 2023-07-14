Strathmore High football coach Jeromy Blackwell is doing everything he can not to miss a beat which for anyone who knows the high energy coach is understandable. But Blackwell also knows those beats are going to have to come in a more limited fashion for the time being.
Blackwell said he will be back in time to be with his team when SHS begins the new season with its first fall practice a week from Monday on July 24. But Blackwell said he's coming back on a limited basis which is just fine since he said he has “hands on” the best coaching staff when it comes to dealing with the current situation.
Blackwell spent two weeks at Kaweah Health after suffering from heat stroke and a serious fall on June 30 and said he's obviously thankful to be alive.
“I didn't think I was coming home,” Blackwell said. “It was scary. I thought that was the end of the road for me.”
But Blackwell said the power of prayer made his recovery possible. “I had a lot of prayer in my favor. I'm a believer,” he said about his faith. “People were praying together.”
Blackwell added because of that prayer he was able to come home on Thursday. “I don't think I should have come home that fast,” said Blackwell, adding it was the power of prayer that made it happen.
“Something did happen,” said Blackwell about the power of prayer.
Blackwell said he was “barely walking” on Friday, but can walk without a walker. “Every day keeps getting better. I can walk. I'm just a little bit unstable.”
About July 24, Blackwell said, “I'm definitely going to be back the first day of practice.” But he can more than count on offensive coordinator Chris Silveira, defensive coordinator Scott Bowser and assistant coach Chris Likewise to run the show.
Blackwell referred to himself as the least important of the four coaches. “They don't need me to do anything,” Blackwell said.
“There's four head coaches on my staff,” added Blackwell about himself and the three other assistants, who have plenty of coaching experience.
And to be honest a great deal won't change from how the program is run as Blackwell delegated a lot of responsibility to Silveira and Bowser to run the offense and defense. But Blackwell did serve as the running backs coach and special teams coach.
He will turn those duties over to Silveria and Likewise, with Silveria taking over as running backs coach and Likewise taking over as special teams coach. “Our special teams will probably get better,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell is selling himself short as special teams has traditionally been a strength under his coaching, especially on kickoff and punt returns in which the Spartans would have numerous long returns, including for touchdowns. Blackwell seemed to have a knack for positioning his returners in just the right position in a similar way a baseball coach spots his players in the right position on the field.
“I'm just going to have less duties to do which is fine,” Blackwell said. “Sometimes less is more, right?”
Blackwell said for the time being the time he will be allowed to spend outdoors will be limited. But Blackwell will make sure his team will continue to receive what has always been his most important contributions and that's his motivation and leadership.
“I'll give the kids the motivation speech of the day,” said Blackwell at the start of practice. He said he will then likely go back inside to do paperwork while the other coaches run the rest of practice.
Blackwell posted on Facebook he fell in a mud puddle where he laid inhaling mud for two hours after suffering from heat stroke in 105 degree heat.
He was in a medically induced coma for eight days and was intubated. He said the intubation was the most painful experience he's ever been through. “I thought I was going to die at that moment,” Blackwell said.
But he eventually recovered to the point in which he could begin walking with a walker this past Monday. On Tuesday he walked 60 yards with a walker and then took 250 steps with a walker on Wednesday before coming home on Thursday.
Blackwell said he may also adjust the practice schedule with the first practice scheduled for 4 p.m. July 24. He said he's been stubborn always holding practice during the heat of the day but after what he went through he's going to be more careful.
He said if he can suffer heat stroke in 105 degree heat “mowing the lawn and barbecuing,” he wants to make sure his players are safe.
“I don't ever want kids to experience what I went through,” Blackwell said. “I think I kind of learned my lesson.”
Blackwell said he hopes to receive a “full doctor's release” by August 13 if not sooner. That would be around the time of Strathmore's scrimmage against Sierra Pacific on August 11 at Spartan Stadium.
Blackwell said he has a strong group of sophomores and juniors. “We're on the verge of something really special in Strathmore,” he said.
But he said his team will go through a “meat grinder” of a schedule to begin the season as it will open the season at Exeter on August 18. SHS will then travel to Hanford West on August 25 and will host Mendota in its home opener on September 1.
“They're going to grow up real fast,” said Blackwell about his team.