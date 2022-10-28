STRATHMORE — A full crowd with plenty of energy greeted the Lindsay High and Strathmore High football teams for the 102nd Battle for the Bell on Friday at Spartan Stadium. Both teams did their best with impressive plays by both sides.
Strathmore Athletic Director Ryan Born also took the half to dedicate the Spartan Stadium press box to Joe Vidrio, a Lindsay High alum (more will be featured on the dedication in Tuesday's edition of the Recorder). The gam ended with a win for the Spartans 49-20.
With Farmersville upsetting Corcoran 16-12, SHS claimed a share of the East Sequoia League title as both teams finished 6-1 in the ESL.
The first quarter started with the Cardinals Samuel Reyes opening the scoring for Lindsay on a long touchdown run when he rolled over a tackler and was never brought down. While the Spartan defense thought the play was over Reyes kept running for the score to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead.
Strathmore came back when Jacob Poole lined up in the shotgun and gained huge yardage on two long runs to set up his own 3-yard scoring run. Roman Hernandez added the extra point to give the Spartans a 7-6 lead with six minutes left in the first quarter.
The Cardinals followed with a solid push but were stopped by the Spartan defense at the Cardinals 43 yard line. A fast pass for the Spartans came from Bryson Bias right to Poole who was brought down by the Cardinals Nick Masiel at the Spartans 31. The first quarter ended not long after.
The “Poole Party” certainly made itself known as Poole had multiple runs gaining first downs again and again. The Cardinal defense tried their best to stop him but found it hard as the Spartans pushed through tackles and kept making gains.
Poole had another touchdown for the Spartans at the beginning of the second quarter, with Hernandez kicking the extra point, raising the score to 14-6. The Cardinals were forced to kick the ball away after a personal foul was called which moved them back with 17 yards to go for a first down.
Austin Schiable for the Cardinals had an awesome series of runs accompanied by a series of blockers including Josue Gonzalez-Torres, Jose Cortes and Ivan Navarro. Schiable had the moves and made some good headway for the Cardinals pushing the ball to the Spartan 38 yard line.
But a pass was intercepted by the Spartans Adrian Sierra who made fast work getting to the Spartans 43 yard line. The second quarter ended before the Spartans gained much traction.
The third quarter was just as fierce, Poole ran the ball first for the Spartans and he gained eight yards after the first down, moving into the Cardinals territory at their 46 yard line. However the Spartans were stopped at the 44, as the Cardinals defense hardened.
The Spartans punted the ball to the Cardinals and David Orozco caught a huge pass from Reyes for more than 40 yards. With only a few more minutes left in the third quarter, the Spartans were unable to stop the Cardinals and a pass to Schaible gained them their first down and goal. Reyes had the Cardinals run this time and threw himself through the middle for the Cardinals second touchdown of the game.
After Lindsay scored to make it 14-12, quarterback Bryson Bias and Jaime Arredondo scored on touchdown runs to give Strathmore a 28-12 lead after three quarters.
The fourth quarter had an outstanding number of plays from both teams. Leading off the Spartans, Daymion Soto was in the right place at the right time as he intercepted a Cardinals toss. As the Cardinals tackled Soto he lost his left shoe on the play but he got that back too as the Spartans took their first down.
After a flag for holding, the Spartans repeated a play and sent Jaime Arredondo running down the field. Poole was there, as the second down of the Spartans started, he made a fast run and passed multiple Cardinal defenders to score. Arredondo had his moment just a bit after that as the Spartans sent him in for their next touchdown. Lindsay scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass, but the Spartans had one last score in them.
Arredondo again had the power to bust through the Cardinals defensive line, getting the Spartans final touchdown and final margin from the extra point by Hernandez.
The game came to an end with an awesome pass from Reyes to Schaible, who ran fast and hard but was brought down by the Spartans defense.