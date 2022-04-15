The Strathmore High baseball team pulled out two one-run wins on its way to taking second place this week in the Ron Robinson Invitational in Woodlake.
Strathmore was also edged out for the title, losing to Kennedy 6-5 in the championship game in a game that was called after five innings.
Jaylen Oats had a huge tournament as he was the Most Valuable Player in Strathhmore's bracket. He finished the tournament with a .692 average, one home run, two doubles, two triples, 10 runs, six stolen bases, three RBI and six walks.
Aidan Jackson won three games on the mound for the Spartans as he struck out 15 in 10 innings and posted a 2.15 earned run average. He also had an outstanding defensive tournament in center field.
In Strathmore's 4-1 win over South, Taylor Lollis pitched a complete game, allowing just the one run. Freshman Luke Balderama also struck out six over nine innings and picked up a save.
Strathmore began the tournament with a 10-3 win over Parlier behind the pitching of Jackson and Balderama.
SHS also beat Woodlake 7-6 behind Balderama and Jackson. In addition Strathmore beat Orange Cove 7-6 behind Oats and Jackson.