Three showpiece Porterville Little Libraries wil be the first of many “Library-Junctions” that will be auctioned in the organization’s first fundraiser.
Find details at https://www.myminiauction.com/ptv-plls
The first three Library-Junctions to be auctioned have been created by four people: George Pilling, who’s a woodworker; Dennis Pike, who’s a metalsmith; and Porterville Art Association artists Jeanette Brewer and Ché Hinojosa.
Each showpiece was crafted with Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones in mind. Figueroa and Jones were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
The PLL is proud to announce the Porterville Art Association has taken on the Porterville Little Library Initiative. On Wednesday, October 6, the PAA board formally approved its relationship with Porterville Little Libraries.
Porterville Library-Junctions are being displayed in the PAA gallery at 151 North Main Street. Some of the PAA members have already been inspired to join the Porterville Little Libraries Initiative by decorating their own.
Past PAA president, Jeanette Brewer, is the artist responsible for the two Showpiece Library-Junctions on display now at the Porterville Art Gallery, Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4.p.m. PAA Vice President Ché Hinojosa has graciously agreed to have her Library-Junction displayed nearby at the temporary PLL Book Bank, across from the post office, at 65 East Mill Avenue. Her little library can be viewed any time.
Proceeds from auctioned Showpiece Porterville Library-Junctions will be split 50-50 between the four creators. Both parties will redirect as much of the monies as needed into decorating or building more Library-Junctions.
Bidding will start at various prices for each Library-Junction. Benefactors, or groups of benefactors may purchase from anywhere in the world. A “buy it now” option is available. Buyers aren’t obligated to install their Library-Junction on their property; they may act as only a sponsor, with a deserving, qualifying curator to be given the little library.
Contact the Porterville Little Library leaders with any questions: Tim Baker at (559) 779 - 4821, Gina Calo Ecobiza at (559) 483 - 1189, Cindy Kelly at (559) 361 - 7494, or Kristy Noble at (949) 291 - 7146. E-mail PLL at info@scidip.net (no hyphen in case auto-hyphen puts one in). Provide an e-mail and/or mailing address.
There are many ways to establish a neighborhood’s Porterville Library-Junction. Ask for a copy of the PLL’s “Gallery of Options” for ideas.
Visit the 18 Porterville Library-Junctions.
These are all viewable via the Google Map link at https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs. The analog map is also still available upon request.
Find PLL on Instagram at porterville_little_libraries.