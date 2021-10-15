The Barn Theater is now reaching out to the community for help as it tries to overcome the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the Barn Theater. Those interested in making a donation can go to https://gf.me/v/c/3j5b/help-the-barn-thrive-roof-repairs-more
“The Barn Theater is in need of your help,” the GoFundMe page states. “The loss of income during the COVID-19 shutdown has our historic theater scraping to survive and pay the monthly bills.”
The Theater stated the Barn is in need of necessary repairs as soon as possible, including repairs to the roof, upgrading the air conditioning/heating unit and improving the online ticket sales system.
"The Barn is a place that many call their home,” the theater stated. “It's a place where anyone in the community can feel welcome.
“It's a place where so many types of art are birthed and encouraged. It's a place that provides entertainment for our community and opportunities for showcasing the talent that our community holds.”
The Barn Theater was established in 1948 and is the longest, continuously running community theater west of the Mississippi.
“We've done everything we possibly could to put on a show during COVID so that this accomplishment wouldn't be lost,” The GoFundMe page states.
Among those who have performed at the Barn Theater are Ann B. Davis of “Love That Bob” and of course who portrayed Alice in “The Brady Bunch” and Kirsten Vangsness of Criminal Minds.
Others who the Barn has housed the talents of include Lawrence Moran, Della Atherton and Christopher Swindell, a 1990 Monache graduate, who's a voice over actor most recently featured in Disney's “Monsters At Work.”
The Barn has set a goal to raise $20,000.
In addition this week the Barn Theater will present another performance on its outdoor stage, CrazyTown, a sketch comedy by Jonathan Rand. The show has been put together and directed by two of the Barn's talented teenagers, Benjamin Satko and Caitlin Plumlee.
Admission is free and concession, beer and wine will be offered. Donations will also be accepted. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 17.
The performance will feature Satko, Plumlee, Ethan Willett, Sarah Costa, Ethan Burkhart, Allison Plumlee and Hannah McCoy.
Those who attend the performances will be able to take a tour of the most messed up town in America from a police interrogation room where the nicest guy in town is issued a strange ultimatum to the elementary school where a heated debate takes place on critical issues like tater tots. Of course the motto of CrazyTown is: Welcome to CrazyTown.