Flags waved, the bands played and the fans shouted and danced Friday night as the Porterville High School Panthers faced the Monache High School Maruaders in a fight for The Granite at Jacob Rankin Stadium during the Granite Bowl football game.
But it tourned out to be one-sided as the Panthers scored again and again, ending with a 55-7 win against the Marauders.
Shouting, the orange and green-clad Panther fans were deafening as they counted down the last six seconds of the clock before jumping the stands and running to the field to celebrate the win and congratulate their team.
But Porterville fans weren't the first ones to get excited. When the game started at 6:30 p.m. Friday night, Monache scored within two minutes of the game — and the Marauder fans went wild.
"That was very exciting," said Benita Caudillo, mother to MHS' Santiago Leon, No. 9 on the team. "That was awesome. Just Awesome. What a great way to start the game."
As she talked, the blue and gold fans jumped and danced along with what appeared to be a blue shark
mascot.
Monache fans appeared excited as they cheered and yelled, over the lead which they kept all the way through the first quarter.
But once the second quarter started, the story changed and the Porterville fans had plenty to scream about. And they did — again and again, and again and again as there was no stopping the Panthers who were on a roll scoring touchdown after touchdown for the rest of the game
"'Get him! Get Him!" shouted Mark Martinez into a large megaphone each time Monache had the ball.
Martinez had no relation to any player on the field.
"I'm just here supporting Porterville High School," Martinez, said. "It's my alma aater. I played football for Porterville High from 1978 to 1981. Now I just come to support the team. I've been supporting them since 1998. 1 come all the time."
Nearby, Angela Rodriguez appeared emotional as she shouted and jumped for the Panther team. And she had a good reason. Her son, Marcelus Rodriguez, No. 65 on the team, was playing.
"This is his last home game," she said. "It's been a very emotional week. He's my baby boy. He's been playing football since he was 5 years old. Since Pop Warner. All the memories rushed to me today. It's exciting. I've been crying all day, at least four or five times and I'm sure I will cry some more before this game ends."
She was in the stands was his grandmother, Ruth, aunts, brother, nieces and aunts, she said. They were all here to support him and watch him play.
"I've come full circle," she said, admitting she went to Monache High, but her heart is for the Orange and the Green.
And as the clock ticked down, the Marauders appeared quiet with little to no sound coming from the stands. In contrast, the Panthers grew louder by the second.
"It was an awesome game. Very exciting," said Roy Atchison after the game.
He said he was there for his granddaughter who's a cheerleader and his grandson Aeden Dowdy, No. 44 on the team. "All the kids were high energy. It was a really, really great game.”