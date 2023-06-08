Long-time Burton Schools educator and administrator David Shimer has been promoted to be the district's next superintendent.
The Burton School Board approved the terms of Shimer's contract to become the district's new superintendent at its meeting on Monday. Shimer is replacing Sergio Mendoza, who's retiring.
Shimer has been with the district since 2004 and has been promoted to superintendent after serving as the district's assistant superintendent of educational services.
“I would like to thank the Burton Board of Trustees for the opportunity to be the next superintendent of Burton School District. It is an absolute honor to serve the students, staff, and the community of Burton as we continue to provide the highest quality education for all of our students.
“I have had the privilege of being a part of the Burton School District for close to twenty years and during that time I have built many relationships with the amazing staff who serve our Burton community on a daily basis,” Shimer said. “I also would like to thank my wife and four children who help keep me balanced and feeling supported during the busy times.
“I am excited to continue working alongside our team of dedicated educators through our strategic planning process as we look for innovative ways to set our students up for success. I am looking forward to working closely with our board of trustees, our teaching and support staff, and our parents as we begin the new school year.”
Shimer’s selection as the new superintendent was announced at a May 8 special board meeting after a thorough recruitment process was implemented which included the participation of community members through a survey.
In a released statement the district stated: “The Burton board of trustees believes Mr. Shimer exemplifies commitment, trust, and innovation, which fall in line with the top characteristics voted on by the Burton community in the survey. The Burton Board of Trustees would like to thank the Burton community for their input on the superintendent survey.
“The voice of the community is of utmost importance to the Burton School District. We would like to congratulate Mr. Shimer on his new role as superintendent.”
The board added it's confident Shimer is the right person to lead Burton. “As we embark on this new journey we are confident that his leadership will continue Burton’s legacy of excellence which has been created throughout its history as a lighthouse district, empowering each student to be college and world ready from elementary through high school,” the board added. “Mr. Shimer has our full support as he transitions into his new role.
“We cannot wait to see his expansion on current and future growth in order to continue with our vision of being state leaders in building relationships and providing an innovative education to meet our mission for all students."
The district stated Shimer has worked closely with Mendoza on the transition in the superintendent position “as they both believe in the power of collaboration and student centered work.”
“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Shimer for 17 years,” Mendoza stated. “Mr. David Shimer is a sincere individual with a high regard for doing the best job possible at all times while meeting the needs of everyone involved. Mr. Shimer is always looking for ways to improve the educational experience for students and educators alike.
“In addition, Mr. Shimer is skilled at balancing the needs of different stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, and administrators. Congratulations Mr. Shimer, best wishes for your continued success.”
Shimer was also hired as the district's interim superintendent in August of 2018, serving in the position before the district selected Mendoza as its superintendent. Shimer also served as a teacher, vice principal and principal in the district.
Shimer, a Fresno State graduate, is known for his role in helping to develop technology in the district and has served in several roles in that capacity. Shimer helped lead the effort in bringing Google Chromebooks into district classrooms and providing every student with an iPad or MacBook.
Shimer will take over as superintendent on July 1 following Mendoza's official retirement on June 30.