Porterville farmer David Shepard said he's entering the race to become District 16's State Senator because this district has been forgotten.
“I'm looking to represent the forgotten people of District 16,” said Shepard during a press conference he held on Wednesday at the Tulare County Elections Division in Visalia. Shepard held the press conference after he submitted the needed paperwork to file his candidacy.
Shepard is running in what figures to be a highly competitive race in District 16. The Republican has numerous endorsements from prominent Republicans including Congressman Kevin McCarthy, State State Senator Shannon Grove, State Assemblyman Vince Fong, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, Tulare Country Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, longtime county and state legislator Connie Conway and Tulare County Supervisor Larry Micari.
Conway and Micari were at Wednesday's press conference on behalf of Shepard. “Everything about him impresses me,” Conway said.
Conway is also running to temporarily replace Devin Nunes in the 22nd Congressional District for the remainder of the year. The primary election for that seat will be held April 5 and the general election for that seat will be held during the June 7 primary election.
The primary election for the redistricted 22nd seat will be held on June 7 with the general election to be held in November. Among the Republicans running for that seat are Congressman David Valadao, who now represents the 21st district, and Chris Mathys.
Those in Porterville won't vote in the April election but will vote in the redistricted 22nd district June primary and November general election.
There have also been changes to District 16, which Shepard noted. Unlike other candidates. Shepard said he's lived in the district all his life, adding his family has been in the district for four generations.
The primary election for the State Senate District 16 seat will also be held on June 7 with the general election in November. Among the prominent candidates Shepard referred to as not always living in the district is current District 14 State Senator Melissa Hurtado. Porterville is now in District 14, but after redistricting will become a part of District 16. Hurtado is running in District 16. Among the other Democrats running in State Senate District 16 race is Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio.
“I'm a father, I'm a family man and a farmer,” said Shepard at the press conference. He said as a State Senator he will work as a father first and a farmer second.
Shephard said he wanted to take the fight to Sacramento when it came to issues such as water, crime and sticking up for families. “I'm looking forward to fighting the good fight,” he said.
Shepard's great grandfather came from Mexico and established a farm in Arvin. The family farm eventually moved to the Porterville-Terra Bella area and Shepard still helps operate the farm, E.W. Merritt Farms.
When asked about skyrocketing gas prices, Shepard said the oil reserves in Kern County should be accessed. He also said the gas tax should be repealed.
Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a one-year hiatus of the gas tax. But cities and counties depend heavily on that gas tax for much needed repairs to roads. The gas tax helps fund $50 to $60 million a year in road repairs in Tulare County, including more than $6 million a year on average in Southeastern Tulare County.
As far as Newsom, Shepard said “the governor has provided no direction for our state.” He referred to Newsom's State of the State address on Tuesday as containing a great deal of “fluff.”
“I have a response to the State of the State,” Shepard said. “Get out of my way.”
For more information on Shepard visit https://www.shepardforsenate.com/about/