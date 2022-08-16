Construction on a sewer connection project has begun near Summit Collegiate High School and the adjacent Summit Charter Intermediate Academy that will impact traffic to the schools.
City of Porterville engineer Daniel Cervantez said the project is designed to be done in a way that has as little of an impact on the schools as possible.
The project began on August 8 with major construction taking place on Monday. Thurman was scheduled to be impacted for two weeks.
For the next two weeks Thurman Avenue leading into Summit High School and Summit Intermediate Academy will be down to one lane or closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each weekday. A construction flagger will be on Thurman to help with the flow of traffic. Thurman goes from Westwood west to the Summit campuses.
Cervantez said the construction is taking place between school hours and won't be taking place before and after school when students are arriving and leaving the Summit campuses.
The Burton School District has made the following announcements concerning the sewer project: the district has stated to expect some traffic delays along nearby streets, especially before and at the end of school days. The district stated parents should allow for extra travel time when transporting their children from and to school.
The district stressed those coming to the schools should yield to school buses at all times to make the dropping off and picking up of children as easy as possible.
The district is also encouraging students to walk to school if possible.
And the district is also recommending those taking their children to school look for alternate routes. Another route to the Summit campuses is on Olive to Redwood.
“We know that the start and end of school traffic can be hectic, we ask for your patience and understanding during this street project,” the district stated.
Thurman from Westwood into the Summit campuses was closed Monday afternoon. Art Cruz of West Valley Construction of Fresno, who's the foreman of the project, said at about 12:45 p.m. the road would be reopened in an hour to an hour and a half.
Work was being done across the entire road on Thurman Avenue and Cruz said the road couldn't be open while that work was being done. “It's almost impossible to do it safely,” Cruz said.
While that work was being done a detour was placed directing traffic to West Putnam off of Westwood, which went to Elderwood and could be taken north to Thurman where the Summit campuses begin. Cervantez said whenever Thurman has to be closed that detour will be available
There was also a sign at the construction site that stated Thurman could be intermittingly closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from August 15 through 29. But again Cervantez said Thurman will only be down to one lane closed during school hours. He added Thurman will be completely open before and after school hours.
Summit High School begins its regular school day at 8:30 a.m. and the school day ends at 3:50 p.m. SCIA begins its regular school day on 8:05 a.m. and ends at 3:15 p.m. On Wednesdays SCHS goes from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and SCIA goes from 8:05 a.m. to 1:25 p.m.
Cervantez said the construction company has been told to work with the schools to make sure there's as little impact as possible when the schools let out early on Wednesdays.
A phone call to the City of Porterville on the construction schedule as far as how Thurman would be impacted wasn't returned.
The sewer annexation project on Thurman is one of millions of dollars of sewer annexation projects the city now has ongoing. Cervantez admitted the timing of this project coinciding with the beginning of the school year provides somewhat of an inconvenience.
But he added with the Certificates of Participation bonds that are funding the projects, the funding of the projects requires them to be done by the end of the year. He added with the COVID-19 pandemic a factor in delaying the projects, the timeline for the projects has been sped up.
“We had to hurry up,” Cervantez said.