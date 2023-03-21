One suspect barricades himself before surrendering
Several suspects were arrested in connection to a murder last month during a raid conducted early Tuesday morning.
On February 24 at about 5:45 p.m. Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Prospect Street and Henderson Avenue regarding a shooting that had just occurred.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered the victim had sustained gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render aid to the victim before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died.
The victim was identified as Ruben Facio, a 22-year-old Porterville resident. Porterville Police Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
After an extensive investigation over the following month, Detectives developed evidence and were able to identify several suspects who were involved in the murder. Search warrants for multiple residences and arrest warrants for multiple suspects were authored and endorsed by Tulare County Superior Court Judges.
Detectives obtained the assistance from several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to include the Porterville Police Department SWAT Team, Tulare Police Department SWAT Team, Visalia Police Department SWAT Team, Tulare County Sheriff’s SWAT Team, Kings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Central Valley Regional SWAT Team, the California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task Force, Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, Tulare County Area Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team, Tulare County Probation Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the service of the approved search warrants.
On Tuesday at 6 a.m. search warrants were served at residences in Porterville in the 400 block of N. Division Street, 100 block of W. Grand Avenue, 800 block of N. Jaye Street, Sub-100 block of E. Doris Avenue, 900 block of E. Cleo Avenue, 1700 block of W. Belleview Avenue, as well as two residences in the 700 block of S. Church Street and 2800 block of N. Willis Street, in Visalia. During the service of the warrant on North Division Street, the suspect, Robert Bradley, refused to exit the residence and barricaded himself inside. Negotiations eventually led to Bradley agreeing to peacefully surrender.
During the service of the search warrants, firearms, ammunition, and additional evidence were located and collected.
As a result of the operation, the following arrests were made:
Bradley, 22 of Porterville, was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Gang Enhancement, Accessory After the Fact and an un-related Felony Robbery Warrant. He’s being held without bail.
Luis Moreno, 28 of Porterville, was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Gang Enhancement, Accessory After the Fact. He’s being held without bail.
Juan Bobadilla, 22 of Visalia, was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Gang Enhancement, Accessory After the Fact. He’s being held without bail.
Ashely Horton was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Gang Enhancement, Accessory After the Fact. She’s being held without bail.
Ruben Pena, 22 of Porterville, was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges for Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession of Loaded Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition. He’s being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Marcos Pena Sr, 48 of Porterville, was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges for Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession of Loaded Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition. He’s being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Angelo Meza, 27 of Visalia, was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges for Felon in Possession of Loaded Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition. He’s being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Marcos Pena Jr, 21 of Porterville, was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Resisting Arrest.
Jessica Hernandez, 48 of Porterville, was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges for Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession of Loaded Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition. She’s being held in lieu of $35,000 bail
Christafer Berumen, 25 of Porterville, was arrested for three active warrants. He was cited and released with a promise to appear in court on a later date.
A 16-year-old male juvenile of Porterville was arrested and booked at the Visalia Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Numbers.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation or any other criminal street gang activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.