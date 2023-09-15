Adonas Nuckols, Mary Blunden, Gail Nuckols and Dessa Thompson prepare for SETCO's "Rock'n Christmas Bazaar" to be held November 18 at Nuckols Ranch. For more information call 559-905-1140.
SETCO preparing for Rock'n Christmas Bazaar
