Hearing airplanes flying over his home Friday afternoon, Lino Banuelos said he grabbed his boys, Leonardo, 5, and Lucas, 2, and headed to the Porterville Municipal Airport.
Upon arrival, they found the gate to the tarmac open and people walking around looking at planes, some of which dated back to World War II.
“We live five minutes away. We saw four of them fly over our house,” Banuelos said of the airplanes. “The little one is intrigued by planes so we came to see them. It’s something different. I wanted them to see the planes up close and personal.”
The boys watched as Pilot Mark Becker of Livermore was placing a tarp on his plane. Upon seeing the boys’ interest, Becker stopped, removed the tarp, and asked the older boy if he wanted to sit in the pilot’s seat.
Leonardo’s face broke out into a big smile.
“Here,” Becker said to the youngster as he stepped into the cockpit. “I’ll even let you wear my helmet. This was mine when I was in the Marines.”
It was an experience Leonardo will never forget, Banuelos said.
Becker, who said he belongs to a memorial squadron and does flyovers for veterans funerals, was in town with other Red Star pilots for training.
According to the All Red Star website, Porterville is an excellent training environment for F.A.S.T. – Formation and Safety Team. It is considered to be a premier West Coast event for Eastern Block Aircraft and other interested Warbird planes. It usually attracts more than 50 aircraft, from L-29 and L-39 jets, Nanchang CJ6A’s and Yak 52 prop planes, as well as T-34’s, T-6’s, and an occasional T-28.
“Our groups are from everywhere nationwide,” Becker said. “We gather for formation training.”
Nearby Pilot Chris Link of Riverside, and his wingman, Pilot Don Ramm of Chula Vista, pushed Link’s T-34 plane into a parking position.
The planes, part of the RedStar Pilot Association’s annual visit to Porterville minus the year 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, started arriving Thursday and planned on flying through Sunday. But many of the 40-plus pilots attending the clinic would be heading home early due to an upcoming storm, said Link.
“Most of these are vintage aircraft and we are flying them in military-style formation – the same formations used in airshows,” said Pilot Murray Moore of Twain Harte as he looked over his T6 plane. “Many are here for a FAST (Formation and Safety Team) card qualification to fly in airshows.”
Moore said he has been flying for 35 years but it was his first time in Porterville. He estimated seeing a minimum of 28 airplanes participating.
On Saturday the pilots were back and so were the fans as dozens of them walked around the tarmac looking at the planes. One of them was 84-year-old Porterville resident Pat Woods, who said he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years many years ago.
“I think this is great. We used to come out here years ago for the big fly-in each year,” Woods said. “I don’t fly. I never did. But I like to watch them. When I was in the service, I always enjoyed watching the jets take off. I like the sound of them flying. I’m glad they’re doing it again but it’s not like it used to be. Back in the mid 1950’s it was a big party.”
According to the website, FlyRedStar.Org, registration for the Porterville event was full and closed due to heavy participation.
“We are expecting a large gathering in Porterville,” the site read. “This year’s event should be as exciting as ever as we hold our 19th formation clinic. FAST Check Pilots, designated Instructor Pilots and experienced Lead Pilots will be available to ensure that your training goals are met.”
The website informed pilots to be prepared for “serious fun and serious flying” and included a Thursday evening dinner at Don Vino’s, Friday evening barbecue and Saturday evening awards banquet dinner on its agenda.