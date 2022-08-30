The Black Mountain Grove of Giant Sequoias is among 12 groves on national forests selected for fuels reduction as part of the emergency action initiated by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore on July 22.
About two dozen members of the public made their way along a windy dirt road south of Camp Nelson to learn more about the work on Saturday as part of a field trip sponsored by the Western Divide Ranger District of Sequoia National Forest. The grove is part of the southern portion of Giant Sequoia National Monument.
District Ranger Eric La Price told those gathered the area was impacted by both the 2017 Pier Fire and 2021 Windy Fire. He said many Giant Sequoia groves in recent years have been hit with high intensity wildfires that have killed the trees, including the oldest and largest trees commonly referred to as monarchs.
“We are in an emergency situation to get work done in these groves to protect these trees from the buildup of other vegetation — or fuel, as we refer to it,” La Price said.
Acknowledging the Forest Service’s history of work to protect the nation’s timber reserves, he said the agency worked to put out forest fires.
“Out here in the west in these fire adapted ecosystems (the Forest Service) effectively took fire out of its natural role in the system of clearing the ground vegetation, and keeping the forest thin around these trees,” La Price said. “So, the forest got unnaturally thick. And it was that unnatural thickness that caused … high severity.”
In such fires, he said, fire was carried into the crowns of the gigantic monarch Giant Sequoias. As a result, many are dead or dying.
FUELS REDUCTION
As La Price and other officials talked, the grinding buzz of chainsaws, followed by a cracking thump could be heard a short distance away.
Gretchen Fitzgerald, ecosystems staff officer for the forest, said about 60 people were working in the nearby woods. She said the project was designed with three phases — the first to gain access to the groves and make sure the area is safe for those who will be working there.
Another Forest Service staffer, Matthew Ball, said the dead standing trees are the biggest threat — along with boulders. The rugged area is steep and boulders are sometimes dislodged when the dead trees are taken down. He said crews keep in communication and each has a crew boss who answers to the task force.
“We have a path of communication to make sure the crews are (following) the prescriptions and also staying safe,” he added.
The prescriptions are the directions written to guide the work.
Fitzgerald said there are specific directions for each size and species of tree — and for work near or in a PAC (protected activity center).
Wildlife biologist Nancy Kelly answered a few questions about protected species including the Pacific fisher, spotted owl and goshawk. She said the work can only be done at certain times in the PACs.
NEIGHBORS
Among attendees were people who lived in nearby mountain communities including Camp Nelson and Mountain-Aire.
Rich Clausman of Mountain-Aire said he was on the field trip because he wants to learn more about steps he and his neighbors there can take to protect their homes.
Mountain-Aire was once a logging camp, he said, and there are only stumps of the monarch trees that once grew there. But many of the younger trees are quite large.
Surrounded entirely by the monument, Mountain-Aire survived recent fires partly because of backfiring the Forest Service did to protect the community. The community of seasonal cabins is off the grid and just one of many private inholdings. And part of the Black Mountain Grove is on the adjacent Tule River Reservation.
Another field trip attendee, Tiffany PierceBell, said her family has owned property on the other side of the reservation, south of the Black Mountain Grove. She said she came to learn more about the fuels reduction work.
CONTROVERSY
Also in attendance was Ara Marderosian of Weldon, executive director of Sequoia ForestKeeper.
Marderosian was taking notes throughout the presentation.
The group has a history of challenging the Forest Service over issues including its analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act.
In a brief telephone interview Sunday, Marderosian said he believes limbing up the small trees to reduce the potential of ladder fuels taking fire into the canopy of the forest would be beneficial. But overall, he said he thinks the project is “an excuse for logging any diameter (trees) and green trees.”
And on Monday morning, Marderosian sent an email to the Forest Service stating “all project activities should be curtailed due to the effects (on Pacific fisher) from the habitat modification of this Emergency Response).
He said documents provided to participants in the field trip by email on Sunday don't indicate consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has occurred.
“Without knowing the current population, ongoing management will very likely cause harm to females and kits, and the agency can’t know, without current surveys, what percent of this endangered (Southern Sierra Nevada) Fisher species population could be killed by ongoing management activities.”
MORE INFORMATION
More information about the emergency action initiated by the Forest Service is online at bit.ly/3R1cUvR. To inquire about possible future public field trips send email to: alicia.embrey@usda.gov.