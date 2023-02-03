Sequoia Middle School and Monache High School came away with honors at the first SVWAA Winter Percussion and Winter Guard Show held on Saturday at Lemoore High School.
There were 64 teams representing schools from across the Valley who competed in the event. The Sequoia Middle School Winter Guard made their debut performance, becoming the first Middle School Winter Guard in Porterville. In its first outing Sequoia placed second in the Junior High Scholastic A division.
Monache competed in both Winter Guard and Winter Percussion. Monache's Winter Percussion group placed third in the Scholastic Regional A class, while Monache's Winter Guard placed second in the Scholastic Regional A Bronze class.
The next SVWAA show will be on Saturday, February 11 at Mission Oak High School in Tulare. Schedule information can be found at www.svwaa.com.