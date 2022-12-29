On Thursday, January 5 the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Robert Givens will present a program entitled “What do you mean my tree isn’t accurate; using online sources to survey your tree for accuracy.”
The researching of one’s family heritage is only part of genealogy searches often referred to as building a family tree.
Posting the information on internet sites allows others to possibly use the information to further their research efforts. And in some cases find family members who may have been unknown to them. Consequently, accuracy is extremely important in posted data.
Givens has many, many years of experience in genealogy research and he’ll share his experience during the program.
The Sequoia Genealogical Society will meet in the Olympic Room at the Tulare Public Library, 475 M Street at M Street and Cross Avenue). The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, January 5.
Meetings are held at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. There's no cost to attend and the public is welcomed.
Parking at the library is free with handicapped parking available. For more information call (559) 685-4518. The program will be followed by a short refreshment time.