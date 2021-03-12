While the Sequoia Complex fire was declared 100 percent contained on January 5, the recovery will continue for some time.
The Sequoia Complex began on August 19, 2020 and wasn't fully contained until 4 ½ months later after the new year began. An update on the recovery efforts since will be presented at the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. The open session of the meeting begins at 6 p.m.
The staff report stated a target reopening date for Balch Park which has remained closed as a result of the fire is June 15 although the staff report stated “there is still more work to be done.”
The staff report stated the reopening could be limited to day use only or partial reopening for campground use depending on how much work can be accomplished and COVID-10 restrictions.
“We plan to continue to meet regularly with CalFire and issue joint messages regarding the reopening schedule,” the staff report stated.
Work on removing hazardous trees at Balch Park is expected to begin this spring. The county stated it will work closely with FEMA, the U.S. Forest Service and CalOES on the removal of hazardous trees.
“This is a continually developing project,” the staff report stated. “Various property ownerships complicate the removal of trees along roadways. Winter weather has prevented substantial tree removal.”
The staff report stated highly hazardous individual trees have been removed on as needed basis by various agencies as well as private utility companies.
“CalFire crews worked hard prior to snowfall to mitigate the most problematic hazard trees in the prominent areas in Balch Park,” the staff report stated.
As far as the winter weather, the staff reported there has been snowfall in burn areas. But the report added there has been no major debris flow in inhabited regions.
“A minor debris flow and increased erosion and runoff did occur on the hills along Wishon Dr during Presidents Day Weekend,” the staff report stated. “USGS had identified this area as one of the areas where debris flows were most likely.
“The debris flow did not impact the road but did require mud and debris to be removed from some culverts along Wishon Dr, as well as requiring some work to improve the inlet of one of the culverts. Crews were able to quickly respond and no other impact to private or County facilities have been noted at this time.”
The staff report stated the 30-day period for which response costs would be reimbursed at 100 percent was September 1-30, 2020. Additionally, a time extension request for debris removal was sent due primarily to weather delays. This extension request was due by February 22.
The staff reported stated the community can check the CalOES dashboard to see the status of their property.
“Due to the number and complexity of projects, variables, and funding sources involved with the fire recovery, the exact fiscal impacts are still being determined,” a county staff reported stated on the recovery effort.
The county has stated waiving permit fees for rebuilding efforts as a result of the fire could cost the county as much as $1.1 million. The staff report stated the waiving of permit fees won't create an immediate impact to general fund revenues.
The staff report also stated some of the lost revenue from waiving permit fees will be covered by insurance and the report also stated not all structures will be rebuilt. But the county stated the loss of permit fees will have to addressed by mid-year or in the 2021-2022 fiscal budget.
The Local Assistance Center located at the Government Plaza on Henderson will also be closed on March 22, but the Sequoia Complex hotline will remain in place in which county staff will be able to provide assistance and answer questions.”County staff will refer individuals to state, other county departments and community partners as needed,” the staff report stated.
The report added only seven people have visited the assistance center this year. The report also stated the county is receiving about three calls per week.
“However, with the weather warming up, we anticipate calls increasing asking questions about next steps for cleanup, debris removal, etc,” the staff report stated.
The staff report stated United Way is purchasing green boxes for those impacted by the fire. A application is available online and has been sent out to affected residents, the staff report stated.
Priority is given to those who lost a residence. The boxes to store items are 8 by 20 feet. Requests have been made to store tools, materials for rebuilding and furniture.
“Many are happy to see they will not have to continuously transport supplies up and down the hill and can safely store them,” the staff report stated.
As far as the housing recovery damage assessment, the initial phase has been completed with 7 parcels that were inaccessible. They will be accessed as needed on a case by case basis.
Debris removal is being accomplished in two phases. Cleanup operations began on November 3, 2020. Information on the debris removal effort has been available at https://dtsc.ca.gov/disaster-related-hazardous-waste-removal/
Phase I of the debris removal which consisted of removing household hazardous wast was completed on December 5, 2020.
Removal was done on 181 damaged and destroyed parcels. A total of more than 15 tons of hazardous waste was removed. Most of the waste consisted of debris, asbestos, and automotive and household batteries.
Phase II of debris removal involves the more comprehensive removal of ash and debris. CalOES conducts this portion of the debris removal which requires a Right of Entry, ROE, form from the property owner. Thus far, 303 ROE’s have been submitted with nine owners opting out. Property owners who opt out of the OES Consolidated Debris Removal Program are required to remove burn debris at their own expense following the Alternative Fire Debris Removal Program. That includes detailed guidelines and processes to ensure property owners choosing to proceed on their own will do so in a manner that ensures protection of public health and safety.