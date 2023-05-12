For the second time in school history, the Sequoia Middle School Hawks Marching Band was invited to perform in the Main St. Parade at Disneyland. Their performance is taking place Saturday, May 13. The band has had a successful year, capped off with a first-place finish at the Orange Cove Band Review in November. “The band has doubled in size since 2021 and continues to grow” said director Richard Madrigal. The band has put in many hours of practice, during and after school, to ensure the students have an outstanding performance. “The students have continued to improve as musicians and I am excited to share their talents with the community of Porterville, as well as the guests at Disneyland,” Madrigal said. The Sequoia Middle School band would like to thank Principal John Buckley and the administration at Sequoia Middle School as well as the Porterville Unified School District for their support throughout the year.