POPLAR — Poplar was full of Filipino pride on Saturday during the Self-Determination Day celebration at the Poplar Park. The community came together to learn about the Filipino culture, history and customs, as well as enjoy some food, dance and conversation.
Arturo Rodriguez, with the Central Valley Empowerment Alliance, explained Self-Determination Day is celebrated by the Filipino community in order to commemorate the Philippines independence from Spain on June 12, 1898. The community of Poplar honored the day with a resolution and raised the Filipino flag in recognition.
“There is a large Filipino population that lives in Poplar,” said Rodriguez. “I think it’s beautiful to see multi-generations come together, and not just Filipinos, but everybody in the community to really embrace each others culture and highlight the proud people in a way that is respectful and really highlighting the best of our community.”
With a collaboration of efforts from the Central Valley Empowerment Alliance and the 2023 Self-Determination Committee this year’s event was a huge success.
“I am very happy it turned out OK and that it’s a wonderful audience,”said Anicia Mapalo, a member of the 2023 Self-Determination Committee.
During the event people came and went all throughout the day and there was never a shortage of a warm welcome.
As visitors walked in they were greeted with the smell of delicious Filipino foods.
Pansit, lumpia, halo halo, ukov and more were available to eat, and the lines at the vendor booths were non-stop. Other foods like quesabirrias and desserts were available as well.
Guests could roam around a small car meet showing off lowered and suped up Hondas, among other cars. Small groups of men stood around the cars and chatted while their fellow car enthusiasts drove in and out of the parking lot.
Music was playing from the start of the event, and only quit when special speakers were presenting during the first part of the event. A recollection of history was shared, a message of recognition for farm workers was given and an oath of self determination was administered.
“This event is very important because we are reviving the Filipino histories and what happened with our forefathers and farm workers,”said Mapalo. “When I got here in 1978, I was also a farmworker. I started as a farmworker because it was easy to get a job in the fields. All of my family is right here in Poplar, and they all became farmworkers in the beginning until they moved on to a better job.”
After the first part of the event was concluded, the party truly began and space was opened up for dancing. Women in traditional dress warmed up the dance floor by performing a traditional dance number and welcoming those in the crowd to come up and join them. The fun continued with games and songs.
The event also featured a small group of vendors including Visalia and Farmersville Health Care Center, Family Crisis Center and the Tule Basin Water Foundation.
“It’s very exciting,” said Mapalo. “We didn’t know what was going to be the outcome and as you can see there is an audience we didn’t expect. We have a lot of vendors that showed up so it is a great turnout.”