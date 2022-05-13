It was all about learning about farming while having fun Friday during “Farm Day”— a day set aside for school children in second grade at the 74th year of the Porterville Fair.
And judging by the laughter, smiles and shouts of joy coming from the approximate 1,800 second graders attending, the day was a success.
The actual day started at the Greg Childress Rotary Stage where the youth were met by the Junior Fair Board members showcasing their leadership skills. Interacting with the students, the Junior Fair Board shared stories and had the children singing along with hand gestures to “Sun, Soil, Water, and Air” — the important basics of agriculture — as they tied in their theme of “Dirt Made My Lunch.”
Once dismissed, the children started their rotations through a series of 17 stations where they participated in planting flowers, learning the difference between sheep and goats, roping cattle, and more.
“Go for the head. Aim for the head,” one youngster shouted as another tried to rope cattle.
They were also treated to a variety of treats along the way — from almond milk to chocolate milk, and fresh strawberries and strawberry lemonaid to fresh blueberries.
Helping make the day a success were high school students from local and area high schools' FFA and agriculture students.
“We have our Pathways Student Ambassador Program kids here— high school students from our 14 pathways at six sites,” said Suzanne Shearer, PW Instruction Coach. “The main focus of today is to give the students an idea of where their food comes from. What does it take to get it from the farm to the table. Then teachers continue by taking the information back to the classrooms.”
At one stand, students did the “Butter-making Boogie” as they learned about butter and milk facts from a walking, talking cow, Cesar Garnica, and hostess Peyton Baeza— students from Porterville High.
“Did you know it takes 21 pounds of milk to make one pound of butter?” Baeza asked the children. Other fun facts included people once used butter as fuel for lamps and that the cow's diet determines the color of the milk.
At another exhibit, Monache High's Floral students Britania Rodriguez and Sydney Short, helped other youngsters and offered a few tricks of the trade when dealing with floral roots while planting flowers.
“It's our first field trip in two years so they are very excited and they are having a great time,” said Laura Innis, a teacher from Westfield Elementary. “We recently read Charlotte's Web and just read an article about an invasive species. We did a whole activity on it, so we are tying in science and literature into the fair experience.”
As she talked, children in her class “fished” by holding a fishing rod with the line behind a blue sheet painted with water and fish. After pulling in a catfish cardboard cutout, which was attached behind the sheet to the line's clip, a high school student talked about the danger of the fish's whiskers.
Other booths offered other information. At one, it was all about gun safety, and at another, children were offered information on how to perform CPR and were allowed to try the chest compressions on several mannequins.