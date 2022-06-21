If all goes well the city of Lindsay will have two downtown cannabis dispensaries by 2023.
Elevate Lindsay is the new cannabis dispensary that will be placed in a downtown brick building in the city. The dispensary will be located about a block from the first dispensary that's opened in the city, Valley Pure.
One of the unique features of “Elevate Lindsay” will be it will include a lounge in which people will be able to consume cannabis products. The idea behind the consumption lounge is to basically keep people from walking around on the street and smoking cannabis and consuming other cannabis products in public so other people don't have to be around cannabis smoke. So in essence Elevate Lindsay will offer a cannabis bar.
Elevate Lindsay will be located about a block from Valley Pure. City of Lindsay Finance Director Juana Espinoza said there should be enough room for two cannabis dispensaries to operate in the same area in the community.
She added Elevate Lindsay gave an impressive updated presentation after submitting its original request for proposal, RFP.
“I think that their new dispensary is definitely different from the original RFP,” she said. As far as two dispensaries located in the same area, Espinoza said, “It will help to grow the industry rather than take away from it.”
Espinoza said construction of the Elevate Lindsay dispensary should begin by the end of 2022 and it's hoped the dispensary will be open by the beginning of 2023.
Elevate Lindsay also plans for its dispensary to be a cultivation site as well. On July 27, 2021, the Lindsay City Council approved an ordinance allowing for cultivation in a “light industrial” zone.
The council revisited the issue at its June 14 meeting. “Staff have received numerous inquiries regarding cannabis cultivation and operating within city limits,” the city staff report for the June 14 meeting stated.
But staff also stated major components of cultivation include production, manufacturing and distribution and the ordinance passed last year doesn't include those components. An amended ordinance that would also cover cannabis distribution, cannabis manufacturing, cannabis transportation and cannabis production that would be allowed in the light industrial zone was placed on the June 14 agenda.
The council decided to hold off on approving the amended ordinance as Espinoza said it still had questions and needed to do more research on the issue.