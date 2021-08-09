A Tule River Reservation man has been reported missing.
Garrett Franco has been reported missing. His red Jeep Wrangler was located on the reservation but his location is still unknown. He was last seen on August 1.
The 39-year-old Franco is 5-8 and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown/hazel eyes. He has tattoos on both biceps, chest and abdomen. Those who have have any information on his whereabouts should contact Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Bryan Clower or Detective Melendez, 559-733-6218 or anonymously text 559-725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow case No. 21-9642.