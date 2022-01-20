Detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s General Investigations Unit are actively seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 27 year-old Jose Manuel Pancho Castro, who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Because Mr. Castro’s vehicle was found within close proximity of the Friant-Kern Canal, Detectives requested the assistance of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team with a search of the canal as part of the investigation.
On the morning of January 20, 2022, personnel from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the Friant-Kern Canal, in the area of Avenue 182 and Road 232 Newcomb Street for the search, which is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jose Manuel Pancho Castro is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or their local law enforcement agency.