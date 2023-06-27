A Porterville man has been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for running a scheme he told investors he had a plan for turning cow manure into green energy.
Ray Brewer, 66 of Porterville, who later moved to Sheridan, Mont., in an attempt to change his identity and avoid charges, was accused of bilking investors out of nearly $9 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert of the Eastern District Court in Fresno announced the sentence on Monday.
Court records stated from March 2014 through December 2019, Brewer stole $8.75 million from investors by claiming to build anaerobic digesters on dairies in Fresno, Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties, and other counties in California and Idaho. Anaerobic digesters are large machines that use microorganisms to break down biodegradable material and turn it into methane.
The methane can then be sold on the open market as green energy. The methane also produces Renewable Energy Credits, RECs, representing the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions achieved through green energy creation. RECs are commonly purchased by companies to meet green energy regulatory, contractual, and initiative requirements. Brewer’s investors were supposed to receive 66 percent of all net profits as well as tax incentives.
Brewer made various misrepresentations to his investors, the U.S. Attorney stated. Brewer took investors on tours of dairies where he said he was going to build the digesters and sent them forged lease agreements with the dairy owners.
He also sent the investors altered agreements with banks that made it appear as though he had obtained millions of dollars in loans to build the digesters. He also sent investors forged contracts with multinational companies that made it appear as though he had secured revenue.
Finally, he sent investors fake pictures of the digesters under construction. None of this was true, the U.S. Attorney stated.
After Brewer received the investors’ money, he transferred the funds to multiple other bank accounts he opened in the names of different entities, his family members, and an alias. He used false descriptions for the transfers.
He did so to conceal the location, source, ownership, and control of the money before using it for himself. He used the money for two pieces of land, each 10 or more acres, a 3,700 square foot custom home and new Dodge Ram pickups.
Brewer told his investors the digesters were progressing when that wasn't the case. He did so by sending them fake documents, including construction schedules, invoices for project-related costs, power generation reports, RECs, and pictures.
The U.S. Attorney also accused Brewer of a Ponzi Scheme in which he would refund investors all or some of their money with money from new investors who had not authorized that use of the money. When Brewer’s investors realized the fraud and received civil judgments against him, he moved to Montana and assumed a new identity.
When arrested, Brewer told officers they had the wrong man. He also claimed to have been in the Navy and had saved several soldiers during a fire by blocking the flames with his body so they could escape. Brewer admitted he made that up, hoping for more favorable treatment from law enforcement.
This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph D. Barton, Henry Z. Carbajal III, and Alyson A. Berg prosecuted the case.