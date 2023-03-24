Master magician David Hagerman will perform his science-based magical wizardry on Thursday, March 30 at Santa Fe and West Putnam Elementary Schools.
Hagerman will be at Santa Fe from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday and then will be at West Putnam where he will give presentations at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Hagerman has also been featured on America's Got Talent.
Hagerman travels the U.S. inspiring children to pursue futures in math and science through his “edutainment” magic show. His science and math-based shows are designed to increase students desire for knowledge in STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, fields.
“Technically, I’m a real modern-day wizard, using science and math to achieve illusions,” said Hagerman. “Through my spectacle and performance, my real goal is to wow and inspire kids to consider science and mathematics as a future. It can be hard to get kids excited about STEM fields today and considering that science and technology are our future right now, through wizardry, I am happy to show them the awe and wonder behind the science and math.”
Performing a full-fledged science show that incorporates magical elements, Hagerman demonstrates visual science that stands on its own without the help and support of magic. Cognizant of the fact children’s attention is sparing and fleeting, Hagerman delves into the importance of entertainment for really piquing children’s interest.
“My show is designed to be one of the most entertaining live performances that students will ever see related to science and math,” said Hagerman. “By the end of the act, students will not even realize they have learned a considerable amount during their entertainment enjoyment. I look forward to sharing my performance art with the students at Porterville Unified School District this month.”
Similar shows to Hagerman’s have demonstrated a 33 percent increase in test scores for children attending the presentation. Known as the world’s most secretive magician, Hagerman works hard to protect magic’s secrets as the rise of smart devices and Internet tears down the mysticism behind the performance.
For more information, or to contact Hagerman regarding a school or educational institution performance opportunity, visit ww.schoolscienceassemblies.com