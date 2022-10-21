The Sequoia National Forest has announce the McNally Ecological Reforestation Project for the burned areas within the old 2002 McNally Fire footprint.
The McNally Fire, caused by an abandoned campfire, burned more than150,000 acres in the Sequoia and Inyo National Forests from July 21 to August 29, 2002. The proposed McNally Reforestation Project encompasses 700 acres in the Kern River Ranger District.
Ecosystem Staff Officer Gretchen Fitzgerald stated the project is a partnership with American Forest and CAL FIRE designed to create openings for planting through shrub mastication and hand removal and reforest areas where natural regeneration hasn't occurred.
"The proposed action is needed to restore forested conditions and habitat in the old burned area. Controlling shrubs through mastication, manual removal, and reforestation would help to re-establish appropriate forest conditions that provide wildlife habitat and improve habitat connectivity."
The project's objective is to plant approximately 700 acres within the burned footprint, improve forest resilience to natural disturbances, and improve wildlife habitat. If approved, site preparation is expected to begin during the summer of 2023, followed by planting in the spring of 2024.