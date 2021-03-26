Thursday evening was host to an impressive display of community involvement as 8th grade International Baccalaureate (IB) program students from Summit Charter Intermediate Academy (SCIA) presented eight different community projects during the 2021 SCIA Community Project Showcase. Each student, or group of students, presented their projects five separate times to rotating groups of visitors within one hour, bringing pride to both parents, Burton School District representatives and SCIA staff.
The presentations began at 5 p.m. on the dot, each lasting roughly nine minutes before a passing period of three minutes was given for groups to rotate. The 12 SCIA students presenting were all ready to go with powerpoint slideshows at the beginning of each presentation. Each slideshow allowed the students to go into detail about their projects, show pictures of them putting their project into actions, and explain what skills they used and developed over the course of their project.
One community project, presented by Ethan White and Logan Martinez, was focused on offering a free dog walking service to the community. Working together, White and Martinez found five dogs to walk, all of different ages, sizes and energy levels, and put their community project into action. They organized days and times that best fit both their clients and their own schedules to walk each dog, and even adjusted the amount of time they walked each dog based on the dog's level of energy. White said he built collaboration and self-management skills during the project, while Martinez said he built his communication and time management skills.
Each of the presentations included slides that related the students project back to its global context, which is part of the IB program, and is basically the project idea.
“The global context is where the students started to help guide them through what kind of project they wanted to do,” said Jenifer Sanders, the SCIA IB program coordinator.
The presentations also outlined which approaches to learning the students used and which learner profile traits they developed throughout the course of the project.
The student community projects ranged from dog walking and giving gifts to seniors during Christmas to recycling and planting trees. After each presentation was over, the students would open up for any questions the audience may have.
“I can tell that the distance learning added a whole new challenge for a lot of them, but you can see that they rose above it and did a fabulous job,” said Sanders. “I love the variety that I saw with the kids and just their passion. They are really making a difference in the community.”