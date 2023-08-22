During the recent opening day activities at Bakersfield College, Dr. Jonathan Schultz, a resident of Terra Bella and a graduate of Porterville College in 2008 and Porterville High School in 2005, was recognized as a recipient of the Norman Levan Center for the Humanities Faculty Colloquium.
The mission of the Norman Levan Faculty Colloquium Program Series is to honor the scholarly and creative accomplishments of BC faculty through the presentation of formal lectures.
Nominees for the award must be a current or retired full-time faculty member who has taught or served at BC for at least three years and has shown an exemplary commitment to his or her field of expertise. The recipients receive a stipend and provide one formal lecture each semester, bringing faculty, administrators, and staff together to discuss the current scholarly and creative work of its faculty on campus and to foster intellectual and scholarly activities of interest to the community college.
Dr. Schultz and his wife, Yuliya, co-authored a book titled, “Obsessed: A couple’s story living with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and their strategies on how to deal with this condition.” The book gives a raw and personal explanation on how OCD has impacted their lives while also giving strategies on how to manage this disorder.
Dr. Schultz serves as an academic counselor at Bakersfield College. In addition to his counseling responsibilities, Dr. Schultz is also involved on campus assisting students who were formerly incarcerated and he also serves as the counselor for the Umoja students, a program on campus serving African-American students. He has a master’s in school counseling and a doctorate degree in organizational leadership.
Dr. Schultz is passionate about helping others with mental health struggles and, in addition to authoring a book, has created a website and blog that are dedicated to bringing awareness and resources to mental health issues.