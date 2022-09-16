It was a delightful evening full of history about the Independence of Mexico with a traditional Mexican dance and a delicious meal of chicken mole.
Scholarships were also given to three high school students.
Comisión Honorífica Mexicana Americana, C.H.M.A., celebrated on Friday the annual 16 de Septiembre Celebration at C.H.M.A. Community Center, where they commemorated Father Miguel Hidalgo’s call to liberate Mexico from Spanish dominion in 1810.
C.H.M.A. continued a celebration started by Sociedad Progresista chapter president Benito Sierra.
C.H.M.A. board members commemorated this date by awarding two high school students from Porterville a $300 scholarship to recognize their leadership, academic achievements, and community engagement.
"I think it is extremely important that we have an organization like CHMA, which allows other community members to learn from each other, and enjoy their traditions and cultures together," said Arturo Rodriquez from Central Valley Empowerment Alliance.
“We sincerely thank the school principals and teachers who took the time to write the recommendation letters and encouraged applicants to participate,” CHMA stated. “All applicants, without exception, excelled in the requirements. Their efforts are the fuel and the light to keep us working and sustain this celebration.”
Awardees for this year are Alexa Jazmine Martinez from Porterville High, Estrella Ceballos from Granite Hills High, and Giselle Alcantar from PHS.
CHMA stated since all of the applicants were outstanding, board members Elva Beltran and Emma Flores decided to contribute and sponsor the third awardee Alcantar.
Fernando Serrano gave a history and slide presentation in Spanish and other organizers of the event included Eden Santos, Flores, Beltran, Roberto de La Rosa and and Teresa de la Rosa.
The program included a civic ceremony with a traditional “Grito,” a mole dinner, a ballet Folklorico presentation by Rosa Serrano, and an art exhibition hosted by CHMA sister organization Academia Juvenil de Arte (A.J.A.C.). The art exhibition will display printmaking artwork by the Mexican Art Studio “Gran OM.”