The Rotary Club of Porterville presented four local high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships. From left, Arlina Gillett of the Rotary Club, Harmony Magnet Academy's Leila Juarez, Strathmore High's Ashley Rodriguez, Summit Collegiate High School's Marco Vilog, Monache's Jose Avina and Monache principal and Rotary member Eric Barba. Vilog plans to attend Porterville College and study nursing; Rodriguez plans to attend the College of the Sequoias; Juarez plans to attend PC and study political science with the goal of becoming a detective and possibly an attorney; and Avina plans to attend Cal State Northridge and study political science with the goal of entering public office.
Scholarship winners
