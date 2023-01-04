Management of one of the world's last privately owned Giant Sequoia groves is being transferred to the U.S. Forest Service.
Save The Redwoods League announced on Wednesday it has transferred the 160-acre Red Hill area to the forest service. The transfer is being done so the area which contains 110 ancient Giant Sequoias may be protected and managed by the Forest Service as part of the Giant Sequoia National Monument and Sequoia National Forest. Red Hill was one of the two largest remaining privately owned Giant Sequoia properties in the world when the League purchased it.
“We’re so grateful to the thousands of League supporters from around the world who helped us protect the last remaining privately owned Giant Sequoia properties in the range,” said Paul Ringgold, chief program officer for Save The Redwoods League. “The last critical piece of Red Hill Grove is now protected as public land.”
More than 98 percent of California’s Giant Sequoia groves are protected under public, tribal, or Save The Redwoods League ownership. But since 2015 about 20 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias have been destroyed by severe wildfires. In 2021, the KNP Complex and Windy fires burned in at least 28 Sequoia Groves. Red Hill Grove was among those in the path of the Windy Fire.
“The Giant Sequoias are facing emergency conditions,” Ringgold said. “The survival of these incredible trees depends on improved forest stewardship across the range and continued collaboration to protect the groves from severe wildfires and prepare them for the effects of climate change before it’s too late.”
Save the Redwoods League and the Forest Service are members of the Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition, which was formed in 2021 to coordinate the work to restore fire resiliency in the Giant Sequoia forests. Numerous federal, state, county, tribal and nonprofit agencies are part of the coalition.
“The severe wildfires we’ve seen in the range in the last few years have demonstrated that even these robust, giant trees are vulnerable. Cohesive and collaborative management is essential for the species’ survival across its already limited range,” Sequoia National Forest supervisor Teresa Benson said. “We thank Save the Redwoods League and its supporters for helping to protect the Red Hill Grove, and we look forward to continuing our work with the League to steward the magnificent Giant Sequoias.”
The acquisition and transfer of the property will allow the Forest Service to manage Red Hill in coordination with the national monument’s general plan, which emphasizes protection of ancient Giant Sequoias, wildfire risk reduction, watershed protection, habitat enhancement for threatened species and recreational opportunities.
The Forest Service has contributed $1.4 million to Save the Redwoods League for Red Hill from federal Land and Water Conservation funds. LWCF is a federal program that uses oil and gas lease revenues to reinvest in projects that protect natural lands and waterways and preserve historic and cultural resources across the U.S.
Save The Redwoods League raised $4 million to acquire Red Hill, with $3.3 million going to the purchase and $700,000 for the management of the area. The plan all along was for once the area was purchased for its management to eventually be transferred.
Red Hill is located near the middle of a long dirt road that stretches from Camp Nelson to the Western Divide Highway near Long Ridge.