Work continues to preserve the most popular trail of Giant Sequoias in the Sequoia National Forest.
Save The Redwoods League stated it resumed emergency restoration work this month to reduce fuels and the risk of severe climate driven wildfires in the 568-acre Long Meadow Grove, home to the Trail of 100 Giants in the Giant Sequoia National Monument. Save The Redwoods League is working with the Sequoia National Forest on the effort.
Save The Redwoods League is an organization dedicated to preserving the Giant Sequoias in the Sierra Nevada and the coastal Redwoods. It's also part of a coalition of numerous non-profit and government organizations dedicated to preserving the Giant Sequoias.
Since 2015 about 20 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias were destroyed by severe wildfires. Virtually all of that number happened in 2020 and 2021 during the Sequoia Complex Castle and Windy Fires.
The Forest Service and National Park Service implemented emergency actions in 2022 to speed up efforts to help protect Giant Sequoias from high-severity fires.
“The 2020 Castle Fire was a dramatic wake-up call highlighting the vulnerability of this unique system, in that an unprecedented number of giant sequoias were killed. These fire effects are extreme and, if not prevented in future wildfires, represent a significant threat to Giant Sequoia survival across their already limited range,” Sequoia National Forest supervisor Teresa Benson told Save The Redwoods League.
Restoration work in Long Meadow Grove began last November. Long Meadow Grove burned in the 2021 Windy Fire, damaging and destroying a number of Giant Sequoias in the Trail of the 100 Giants. Forest officials have said if not for previous active management efforts to clear some fuels from the Trail of the 100 Giants, the trail would have been lost forever to the Windy Fire.
In November Save The Redwoods League and Sequoia National Forest worked to preserve 82 acres in two and a half weeks before the work had to be stopped due to snow that came.
Save The Redwood League's Sierra stewardship and restoration manager Tim Borden said The Trail of 100 Giants still faces the risk of severe wildfire. About a third of Long Meadow Grove burned at high severity, about a third burned at moderate severity and about a third burned at low severity or didn't burn at all.
“There’s a lot of that material that is now dead and drier than it used to be,” he said. “The grove is critical for us to restore to save the remaining Giant Sequoias and facilitate recovery of the areas that burned severely.”
After restoration of Long Meadow Grove, Save The Redwoods League stated it and SQF will restore the nearby 533-acre Packsaddle Grove, which is also in the Giant Sequoia Monument.
Packsaddle Grove is the southernmost Giant Sequoia grove in the monument, making it more vulnerable when conditions are warmer and drier, Save The Redwoods League said. The league stated it expects the restoration of the Long Meadow and Packsaddle Groves to be complete by 2025.
The goal of the restoration work is to protect the remaining Giant Sequoias, reduce the threat of high-severity wildfires and promote forest health and resiliency to deal with climate change. It's also planned The work is being done in accordance with the Giant Sequoia National Monument Management Plan.
“Following the intense wildfires that have killed nearly 20 percent of the mighty Giant Sequoias in the last several years, there is a tremendous urgency to treat the remaining forests while we still can,” said Save the Redwoods League president and CEO Sam Hodder. “We are putting the league’s scientific and restoration expertise into action to accelerate the pace and scale of restoration. There is no time to waste.”
Save The Redwoods League stated Giant Sequoias continue to be challenged by the lack of beneficial fire — prescribed burns — too much high severity fire and changing conditions caused by antropogenic climate change.
“Scientific studies provide critical insights, underpinning the restoration work happening across the Giant Sequoia range,” Save The Redwoods League stated. “Studies thus far have illuminated the magnitude of losses in the Giant Sequoia range.”
Numerous scientists and partners including from the Ancient Forest Society, University of Nevada, UC Berkeley, University of Colorado, United States Geological Survey, and many others continue to collect and analyze data related to changing conditions and threats to Giant Sequoias, such as fuel loads in Sequoia Groves, drivers of post-fire Sequoia regeneration patterns, and potential regeneration failure in new conditions that could lead to high-severity fire. Also being studied is how stand treatments impact wildfire resilience in groves.