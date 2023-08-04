STRATHMORE - The day to prepare their little ones for TK and Kindergarten came on Thursday morning at Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore where a group of nearly 20 parents gathered to take a crash course on how to ready themselves and their children for the start of the new school year. The superhero themed ‘Taste of Kinder’ workshop, hosted through Save The Children, brought parents to the Sunnyside campus for a four hour course in school readiness.
The day began with a breakfast of muffins, coffee, fruit, juice, and cookies as Sunnyside staff and teachers mingled with their future students and their guardians.
"We do this so the parents know how important they are in their child's education," said Diana Mata, a Save The Children volunteer who helped to organize and host the event. “They play a big role.”
Mata also explained the Taste of Kinder event helps to check for any potential learning disabilities so it can already be addressed and prepared for before the first day of school.
Once breakfast was finished and staff had been introduced, Kindergarten teacher Angie Shimer gathered the group and gave a tour of the school, making sure to point out where the soon-to-be students' classrooms and the nurses office are located. The tour ended with playtime on the kindergarten playground, while all of the parents headed back to the cafeteria to begin their in-depth workshop. The presentation for parents was given in both English and Spanish.
As the parents presentation in the cafeteria began, the group of children running madly around the playground were asked to neatly file into a line and follow Shimer into the nearest kindergarten classroom for some hands-on learning activities and for the students to acquaint themselves with one another.
Back in the cafeteria, Mata was talking with the group of parents about the importance of their participation in their child’s education.
“You are your child’s best and most important teacher,” said Mata.
Parents learned a few tips on how to prepare their children for school, what a day in kindergarten looks like, and skills to help their students with reading success.
Some of the tips provided included establishing a bedtime routine, having a plan to ensure the child is eating and coming up with a good-bye ritual that sends the child off to school with a positive start.
Resources were provided to help further prepare the children including a free subscription to Choosy, a website that promotes making healthy choices beginning at a young age.
When the two groups were reunited in the cafeteria, they were encouraged to engage in educational activities together such as spelling their names out in Play-Doh and matching colored teddy bears in patterns provided on laminated cards. Parents were given two activity tins to take home, one to focus on phonemic awareness and the other for numbers and counting.
To wrap up and celebrate all of the work both the children and their parents completed throughout the morning, a graduation ceremony was held complete with certificates for each of the children signaling their readiness for TK and Kindergarten. Each little graduate was given a backpack full of school supplies to ensure they will be ready for success come their first day of school.
Save The Children is an organization that provides comprehensive early education and nutrition resources.