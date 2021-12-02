Porterville’s Main Street will definitely be merry and bright Saturday when Santa Claus comes to town for the 2021 Children’s Christmas Parade themed “Miracle on Main Street.”
The parade, which is slated to start at 10 a.m. on Main Street, has an extended route from Morton to Walnut Avenues to encourage spectators to maintain social distancing. Live streaming will be available and listed at a later date. The Parade route will also have 11 food vendors along the route, offering everything from fish and shrimp tacos to barbecue, churros, and an array of beverages.
The main event — Santa and Mrs. Claus — are scheduled to come down Main Street towards the end of the parade.
Leaving his reindeer at the North Pole for the weekend, and swapping his sleigh for a colorfully-lit, Ford Ranger pickup truck, Santa is actually pulling into town on Friday and will add plenty of colorful sparkle to the night.
“People just might be able to catch a glimpse of Santa driving around town,” said Gene Wilson who's coordinating Santa’s visit to Porterville with his wife, Alejandrina Wilson.
The truck can't be missed, Wilson said, as it has 25 strands of lights that equal to more than 3,000 twinkling colorful lights.
“It takes about 36 to 40 hours to get all those lights on there,” said Wilson, the decorator of Santa’s ride. “They’re on there with suction cups and clips.”
Wilson first started decorating Santa’s second vehicle 14 years ago after he won first place when his hometown church in San Diego County held a “Light Your Ride” contest. Since then, Wilson, who grew up in Porterville and graduated from Porterville High School, has been Santa’s coordinator for visits to Ramona and other San Diego County towns.
Children and adults will also have an opportunity to visit and be photographed with Santa on Main Street Saturday night.
“Santa will be outside of Staffords from 5 to 9 p.m., or until there are no more children,” Wilson said, adding people may be photographed using their own cameras and cell phones. “His truck will also be totally lit and parked near Staffords on Main Street.”
Wilson said there were few opportunities to see and visit with Santa when he was growing up in Porterville and wants to make sure children can visit with Santa on Saturday.
Back then, children could see Santa if they went to the free children’s movie at the Porter Theater following the parade, but there were few other opportunities, Wilson said.
“I do this because it puts smiles on adults’ and children’s faces,” Wilson said. “Growing up in Porterville, we hardly saw him. Santa didn’t really visit any stores. I want them to have an opportunity to see Santa.”