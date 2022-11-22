Santa Claus — and his trick out and lighted up truck — will be coming to town again.
Santa is again coming to Porterville with his lit up Ford Ranger pickup truck. Santa will be here with his pickup at the Porterville Children's Christmas Parade to be held at 7 p.m. December 1 on Main Street. The parade is being presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Porterville.
The parade begun by legendary Porterville Panther Band Director Buck Shaffer was held during the day on a Saturday due to COVID-19 restrictions. But it returns to being held at night this year so children will be able to see all the lights of the parade at night — including the lights of Santa's truck.
Children will also have the chance to see Santa and check out the lights on his truck as he will make an appearance at Stafford's Chocolates on Main Street from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 2.
Gene Wilson and his wife, Alejandra Wilson, are again coordinating Santa's visit. Last year when Santa came with his truck it feature more than 3,000 lights. Wilson promised there will be even more lights on the truck this year.