Sequoia Middle School's Libby Sanders has advanced to the 2021 Virtual California Science and Engineering Fair to be held April 12 and 13.
Sanders' project was one of six selected to advance to the state event at the annual Tulare County Science & Engineering Fair held virtually on Saturday, March 13. Sanders project was on “Biotechnology and the Soybean Revolution Take Two: Reestablishing Baselines to Examine GR Soybean Meal on Plant Growth and Environmental Pollution.”
Students presented their projects to judges via Zoom for a chance to represent Tulare County at the state competition. Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire said, “You should be incredibly proud of the work you put in and the amazing projects you produced. You have exemplified Albert Einstein’s quote, ‘The important thing is to never stop questioning,’ as you practiced the scientific process — even during distance learning.”