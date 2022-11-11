Porterville's 104th annual Veterans Day Parade didn't disappoint the thousands of residents and visitors who packed Main Street Friday morning to see one of the largest in the Central Valley, and the longest-running Veterans Day Parade in America, dating back to when World War I ended and a spontaneous parade ensued.
But even before it began, the crowd showed their pride and patriotism towards veterans by wearing red, white and blue, and waving small American flags.
This year, the parade, presented by American Legion Post 20, added a pre-parade spectacular event which had the crowd looking up as they awaited the arrival of a couple of skydivers to officially start the televised parade.
The two skydivers arrived with red, white, and blue parachutes, the first one waving a 2,500 square-foot American flag behind him as they touched down on Main Street, just south of City Hall in the middle of thousands of residents and visitors. It was a special tribute as a way to say 'Thank you' to all who have served in the Armed Forces.
Once the flag and the parachutes cleared the street, the parade immediately started with Porterville Police and California High Patrol officers opening the road for the American Legion Post 20 Color Guard, followed by the Goshen Mounted Police and Hanford Elks Lodge before continuing with Parade Grand Marshal Glen Lilly, American Legion Post 20 Commander Robert Lassotovich, Post 20 Auxiliary President Holly Chapman and the Veterans Day Homecoming Queen, Miss Porterville Briar Rose Tillery, and her court — Princess Kambria Rohrbach, and attendants, Janessa Alba, Mariah Ruiz and Mia Daugherty, who floated by on a blue float with an American Flag in front and the Armed Forces flags of the Navy, Army, Marines, Coast Guard and Air Force behind them.
The Porterville Panther Band, the first of many school bands, led the rest of the parade which included separate vehicles carrying Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores and individual council members, and an array of entries ranging from an assortment of bands, car clubs, motorcycles, youth sports and organizations, school clubs, and brightly-decorated patriotic floats, a boat, jeeps and other vehicles carrying numerous veterans.
SETCO – Southeastern Tulare County Republican Women – earned the sweepstakes trophy with their “Porterville Vietnam Heroes” float – which featured a helicopter, military flags and crosses, alongside lists bearing the names of all of Porterville's sons who died in Vietnam.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux walked behind the Tulare County Sheriff's Posse just behind the Tulare County Sheriff's Colorguard and drummer and in front of numerous deputies.
Sheriff Boudreaux waved to the crowds, frequently stopping the unit when he saw veterans in the crowd. Boudreaux and the deputies would turn and salute to thank the veterans. It was something they did again and again as they walked the parade route.
At 11 a.m., a loud horn signaled the stopping of the parade as the thousands along the parade route faced East to acknowledge the ending of World War I with a moment of silence before continuing with the parade.
Watching the parade route from across Porterville City Hall, Vietnam Veteran Curtis Morrison who served from January 1964 to 1966, said the Veterans Day parades in Porterville were among the best ever attended as he has lived in Tennessee, Colorado and currently lives in Arizona.
“I love this,” Morrison said. “They show a lot of respect for the veterans at this parade. I really appreciate that.”
The 104th Porterville Veterans Day Parade had 107 entries following Main Street from Morton to Orange streets.