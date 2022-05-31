It's OK to go to Success Lake or have a barbecue or a picnic on Memorial Day. After all, they are things those who served this country have sacrificed for.
But those activities obviously aren't the main reasons why those who served this country made the sacrifices they made. And what's most importance is to remember the sacrifice that made those activities possible.
That point was made throughout Monday's annual Observance on Memorial Day presented by American Legion Post 20 at Hillcrest Cemetery. And the community of Porterville again demonstrated what Memorial Day was all about during Monday's ceremony.
“One thing I love about my adopted city is the community support for our military members,” said American Legion Post 20 Commander Mike Smith in his welcoming remarks.
Smith also made it a point to remember the latest among those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, the 13 military members who died last summer in Afghanistan. He read off each other their names and a short summary of each one of them:
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo: Sgt. Nicole L. Gee; Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover; Cpl. Hunter Lopez; Cpl. Daegan W. Page; Col. Humberto A Sanchez; Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza; Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz; Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola; Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui; Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak; and Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss.
Smith said “they represent the best of a generation” and went on to say they “will forever be in our hearts.”
He also went on to mention the more than 1 million Americans who gave their lives from the American Revolution to the War on Terrorism, saying they did it for “God, country and family.”
Smith added those who sacrificed did it for four reasons: A strong national defense; for their fellow comrades; for American core values such as family and the freedom to worship as one pleases; and they did it for their children.
While Smith said Memorial Day isn't about picnics and other activities, he did say those activities are OK. But he added “Memorial Day is about gratitude and remembrance” and to “remember those who made our way of life possible.”
Porterville Homecoming Queen Kyleen Mitchell also pointed to the community's patriotism. “Porterville is known as one of the most patriotic cities in America,” she said.
She noted the more than 1.3 million Americans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in this nation's history as well. She concluded her remarks by quoting John F. Kennedy when she talked about how we should honor our veterans:
“The highest appreciation is not to utter the words, but to live by them,” Mitchell quoted Kennedy as saying.
State Assemblyman Devon Mathis was next and gave an emotional speech, fighting back tears at times. Mathis is a veteran who served two combat tours in Iraq. He talked about why Memorial Day is more than “buy one, get one free at the local hardware store.”
He noted his great grandfather is buried at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mathis said his great grandfather was stationed at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but fortunately his submarine was on patrol. “Which is why I'm here,” he said.
He talked passionately about the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day in this country. He said the struggles of those they have fought with are why those like him have “fire in our bellies” to still fight for them.
“It's OK to cry,” he said. “It's Ok to let it out. It's Ok to have a little bit of survivors guilt. Let them know it's OK to grieve.”
Mathis concluded by saying, “God Bless those who paid the sacrifice for us.”
After Smith's welcoming, American Legion Post 20 members posted the Flag of Honor, which this year is in honor of American Legion Post 20 member, the late Joe Lopez, a World War II veteran, who also served during the Korean War.
Lopez joined the U.S. Navy at 17 and also joined the National Guard Reserve. He carried the flag during the Veterans Day Parade and served as Veterans Day Grand Marshal in Porterville in 2011.
After the posting of the Flag of Honor, the Parading of the Avenue of Flags through Hillcrest Cemetery was held with the American Legion Post 20 Color Guard, the California Cadet Corps and the Porterville High Panther Band dressed in full uniform
Karen Herrera and Honey Chapman of American Legion Post Auxiliary Unit 20 also presented the Memorial Cross and the Children of the American Revolution presented the Memorial Wreath.
The Panther Band performed a medley of songs for the branches of service in the military with those veterans in attendance standing when the song of their branch of service was played. In addition, the Porterville High Madrigals were present and sang a beautiful rendition of “Sleep Soldier Boy.”
After the Madrigals performed, the American Legion Post 20 Honor Guard fired the 21 Gun Salute. The service then concluded with Smith and American Legion Post 20 member Tom Bear performing Echo Taps.