To place as much of the more than 100 years of all the service those in the community of Porterville have provided in one exhibit room would be a difficult task indeed. But the Porterville Historical Museum has pulled it off.
The museum will debut its latest special exhibit, Salute To Service, during a gala on Friday. The public is invited to attend the gala at 6 p.m. Friday.
The exhibit will then be open to the public for about six weeks when the museum is open. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
All of the service clubs participating in the exhibit set up their own displays. The Salute To Service exhibit is a tribute to the military, police, fire and rescue, community service clubs, volunteers and all in service to others.
And the exhibit is appropriately opening on the second anniversary of the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. The permanent display in tribute to firefighters is part of the exhibit. And as part of that display is the plaque that came from the library after it was burned down that was placed at the library in 1975 when it was renovated.
“It is fantastic,” said museum treasurer Susan Uptain about the exhibit. “It's just fabulous.”
Uptain said the museum wanted to pay tribute to all the service clubs who have done so much for the museum over the years. “We just wanted to give something back,” said Uptain about the exhibit as a way to thank all the service clubs for their help over the years.
Among the service clubs that have provided a great deal of help to the museum are the Porterville Lions Club and Porterville Zonta Club. Don Stover, a member of the museum board and a Lions Club member, said the build the museum and the Porterville Sheltered Workshop were actually projects of the Lions Club during its first year in 1965. The Lions Club has also painted the museum in the past.
The Zonta Club started the Wine and Dine fundraiser for the museum. The Wine and Dine Party will be held again on April 30 and will feature will-known artists from the area, Justin Manning and Len Dickson.
The Lions Club and Zonta Club have prominent displays in the exhibit. Porterville's two Rotary Clubs, the Breakfast Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Porterville are also well-represented. The Rotary Club of Porterville celebrated its 100th year last year.
The Breakfast Rotary Club also have displays in honor of its Rotaract Club at Porterville College and its Interact Club at Porterville High.
The Elks Lodge also has a prominent display, including a ledger with minutes that's more than 100 years old from 1921. “The Elks are amazing,” Uptain said.
VFW Post Springville 9499 also has a prominent display. Featured in that display is the book authored by local Vietnam Veteran Steve D. Schultz, “We Marched Through Hell,” which chronicles the experience of many local Vietnam veterans.
The Eagles Lodge also has a prominent display and the museum in recent years came in possession of a treasure, an actual bald eagle that was displayed at the Eagles Lodge when it was on Main Street more than 100 years ago, Uptain said. She said the bald eagle was likely road kill. The bald eagle is also part of the exhibit.
The museum came across the bald eagle three years ago when a family was cleaning out their grandmother's house that needed to be sold and the bald eagle was in the attic. The family contact the museum to ask if it wanted the bald eagle.
“This is how it goes,” said Uptain about how the museum comes across the treasures it finds. “They're cleaning up grandma's house.
Another club featured prominently in the exhibit is the Porterville Garden Club.
Also part of the exhibit is the model that was used to fundraise for the band mural at Centennial Park which the museum has had framed. The model was in possession of the Porterville Art Association and when PAA disbanded it donated the model to the museum.
Uptain admitted she has placed the model above a display for the city's adult learning center which provides a literacy program for the community. The adult learning center stopped operation due to the library fire but is operating again in the City of Porterville annex building adjacent to Centennial Park. “They do a lot of things up there,” Uptain said.
She also said a reason for the exhibit is to let the community know what the service clubs in the community are still doing along with what they've done.