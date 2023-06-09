Drum Corps International, DCI, has a summer season annually where drum corps rehearse and perform all over the country over 90 days before the Drum Corps World Championships in Indianapolis at Colt Stadium on August 12.
There are 160 Drum and Bugle Corps members from the Sacramento Mandarins who have been hosted at Porterville Military Academy as they head into the summer.
Normally they start auditions and preparation for the competition in November or December, says Jesusalberto Muniz, as well as the signing of contracts, and call backs. The drum corps meet from month to month to practice their music, technique and develop the fundamentals of marching to the music and choreography.
The Sacramento Mandarins is like a professional marching band, and consists of brass instruments, percussion, and the color guard. The corps was founded in 1963.
Muniz said he has been with the Mandarins for 9 years, 5 years as a member, and 4 years helping with administration.
Both Muniz and Patience Christenson, PMA Band Director, said not a lot of people recognize the scope of what the corps need to do to perform their routine or shows.
“The corps is a really good organization,” Muniz said. “People have a common goal and they either want to become better at performing on their instruments or marching with the corps, as well as make long term connections in the music world.”
It's a testament to how much they want to be here — they are working 12 hour days, for a 15 minute show, that will be seen by thousands of people at the World Championships.
The young people, who are either in high school or college, are 18 to 21, and work the entire summer, from 80 to 90 days, from May 31 until August 12, the world championships.
The Mandarins will be in California for most of the month, and they will go on a national tour in mid-July, from California, to the south and East Coast in Boston, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, and then to Indianapolis.
Muniz said the Mandarins are a growing company. "And Porterville Military Academy is really happy they accepted the invitation to work out here," said Christenson, "and do brass and drumline clinics for us."
Dre Barlow joined the Mandarins in February, and said he plays the tuba in the corps. He went to school in Orange County and said, "I love it here. It is very hard but rewarding."
Maya McBrayer, 21, from San Antonio, Texas, said they were rehearsing at Trinity University in San Antonio recently.
She attends Texas Tech University and is a drum major for the Mandarins. She says there is a team of four drum majors who conduct the ensemble throughout the whole show.
This is her second year in the drum corps during the summer season.
"We are very appreciative of Porterville Military Academy housing us," she said. “So far the summer has included making new friends, working hard through rehearsals and learning more about our show. "This is our first location this summer, and afterward we will be going to Sanger for the next few days."
McBrayer says that being from San Antonio she's glad the first regional competition of the Drum Corps International season is held there, "So I had a lot of friends in high school march in the drum corps. There are many of us. And I'm a flute player, so I can't march in the field unless I learn a brass instrument. So I became a drum major in high school during the last two years and that inspired me to be a drum major in the drum corps."
Archie Flores, 21, from Idaho, studies music education at Boise State University. He says he's the fourth generation music education major in his family. "I've grown up around music education, and it gives me the opportunity to help people and show them how to dig into their music craftsmanship."
Flores plays the baritone horn, which he says acts as the tenor voice within the horn line in the corps.
"This is my second year and it has opened up my connections within my musical life. I've met people from across the country and around the world. From Japan, because they have their own drum corps, and then people from the West to the East coast.
“The music world is so small. And the biggest take away is the people who you meet, and the people who you work and learn from.
“And there are generations of people in the drum corps. The Sacramento Mandarins are a huge family.
''Our president marched with the corps, then became an instructor, and years later became president of the association.
“And there are so many people involved with the group who bring the generations together. It's really wonderful.
"I'm really excited about the show in Indianapolis, and it's a great show to end my DCI career."
Flores says sometimes one gets lucky enough to join the staff, or administration as an instructor.
“It's a great opportunity to get another teaching experience,” he said. He added there's also a Mandarins Alumni Corps who perform smaller shows during the summer.