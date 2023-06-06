One of the nation's top youth drum and bugle corps are rehearsing this week in Porterville.
The Sacramento Mandarins Drum and Bugle Corps are part of Drum Corps International, DCI. The Sacramento Mandarins are in the World Class Division, composed of young musicians between the ages of 16 and 21. The Mandarins have won numerous World Class awards and World Championships in their history.
The DCI competition season happens throughout the summer. Multiple drum and bugle corps from all over the nation compete in shows that span from the East to the West Coast, culminating in the World Championships in Indianapolis on August 12.
During the season, corps are hosted at sites like Porterville Military Academy where they rehearse almost 12 hours a day. While the corps do provide their own food and equipment, PMA , or the hosting site, provides the practice fields and a place for corps members to sleep.
While at PMA, all of the Mandarins rehearsals are open to the public. The Mandarins will be at PMA for the rest of the week.
"The dedication and talent of these corps members make their rehearsals amazing to watch," said PMA Band Director Patience Christenson, "PMA has been working with the Mandarins director, J.W. Koester, to provide free clinics for percussion, brass, and color guard that are open to any high school student.”
The clinic will take place at PMA on Wednesday, June 7, from 9-10 a.m.
The Mandarins consist of percussion, brass, and color guard using flags in competitions.