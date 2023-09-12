Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club honored Maribell Gonzalez, Sabra Galloway, and Robert Krase before the 2023 Run/Walk Race of Life to benefit Sierra View Medical Center's Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center on Saturday at Granite Hills High School. The families of Gonzalez, Galloway, and Krase were presented plaques in their honor by Breakfast Rotary and were all participating in the Run/Walk event.
Before the event on Saturday, many of the teams and participants signed up and collected their registration forms and goodie bags. Breakfast Rotary's Janice Castle said the registration was the biggest they ever had.
More than 350 people signed up to participate in the race and many volunteers helped out with the event organization, especially monitoring the race, closing the roads, preparing the pancake breakfast and cheering the racers on
John Lollis, Breakfast Rotary President and Porterville City Manager said the Run for Life benefit is one of the club's hallmark events and he's proud all proceeds go directly to the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center. "It's a great community event for a fantastic cause," he said.
Breakfast Rotary's Rob Taylor gave the invocation. He asked for a minute of silence to honor everyone who passed these last few years, saying, “We gather today. We honor their lives and their deaths, and we ask God to watch over everyone today.”
Everyone then faced the flag hanging from a fire engine ladder and said the Pledge of Allegiance. Racers and walkers then gathered on the street at the east end of the school and off they went on the streets near Granite Hills High School and Rankin Stadium.
Local yoga instructor, runner, and athlete Elizabeth Dieterle, led warm up stretches before the race.
Castle, Breakfast Rotary Treasurer, and Shelly Cumming spoke about the 2023 honorees and they introduced their families to assembled Run for Life participants.
Maribell Gonzalez family and team members gathered and were presented with a picture commemorating Maribell.
Gracie Acosta spoke about her, saying during the many years Maribel worked as a nurse at Sierra View, she always took time to help others, and she had a smile that would light up the room. Cancer wasn't going to dictate her life. Her family and her children meant everything to her, and she was bigger than life itself. She attended the Race/Walk every year. And she gave the word "strong" a new meaning.
Acosta said she was honored with her family to support the Run for Cancer Outreach.
Castle joined the Sabra Galloway family, when she gave them the memorial photograph of Sabra, and read the memorial speech written by Sabra's daughter, Brenna, who's in her senior year of high school. Brenna wrote about a family game "marbles' ' made by her great-grandfather in the 1930s. Brenna's family of four would play the "Galloway Marble Game" every Sunday, and thoroughly enjoyed