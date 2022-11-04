It took less than 15 minutes for the Porterville Unified School District Board to appoint Rudy Ruiz to replace Jim Carson on the board on Thursday.
The board made quick work in appointing Ruiz in which he and Pam Hughes applied to replace Carson on the board to represent area 7. It was a cordial meeting with Ruiz and Hughes sitting next to each other and Hughes congratulated Ruiz when he was appointed.
There was also no real, clear preference shown by the board members when it came to their vote between Ruiz and Hughes as Ruiz was appointed to the board by a vote of 4-3.
Board member Donna Berry first made a motion to appoint Hughes to the board and board member Juan Figueroa seconded the motion. Board member Pete Lara then made a motion to nominate Ruiz to the board and board member Tom Velasquez seconded the motion.
Berry, Figueroa and board president Lillian Durbin voted for Hughes while Lara, board member Felipe Martinez, Velasquez and Carson voted for Ruiz.
Carson's position was left open when he chose to to run for re-election to stay in the seat and no one filed to run for the position before the deadline to file.
In order to fill the position in a timely manner board policy calls for a special meeting to be held to fill the position before the November 8 election. The board accepted applications from October 17-28 and Ruiz and Hughes were the two candidates who applied.
Before Thursday's meeting Ruiz and Hughes had already answered two written questions from the board. During the meeting Ruiz and Hughes then answered three questions from the board in which they had no knowledge of what the questions were.
The candidates went in alphabetical order with Hughes going first. While she answered the questions, Ruiz was out of the room. And then when Ruiz answered the questions Hughes was out of the room.
Durbin read the questions from the board and the first question was to state the most important reason why the candidate should be appointed to the board.
“Probably because I'm concerned for the kids in the school district,” Hughes said, adding she will have grandparents attending high school in the district and has a lot of family ties to the district.
“I just want to represent the community. I think I'm good with people. I've been involved with the community forever. I just think I would be a good asset.”
Durbin then asked the candidates what the felt their role would be as an individual board member and how that would relate being a part of a team as member of the board.
Hughes said her role as an individual board member would be to “benefit your community. Listen to your community. See what they want done and not done, she what they want changed and not changed. Listen to members of the community.”
The candidates were then asked what their views were on transparency while keeping issues confidential that needed to be kept confidential.
Hughes referred to the business she owns, Country Pleasures, in which she sells arms. “I have to keep a lot of stuff confidential,” she said.
She said she deals with the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Arms on a daily basis. “I'm just used to that,” she said.
She added she had a strong knowledge of the Brown Act.
When answering the question about the most important reason why he should be appointed to the board, Ruiz pointed to his 14 years of experience on the Sunnyside School Board. Ruiz is also active in the Strathmore High Football Boosters.
“I've always wanted to serve on the Porterville board,” he said. “I know how the board runs and operates.”
As far as being an individual board member that fits in with a team with the rest of the board Ruiz said, “I can't come in with a bully pulpit obviously. I'm just one vote.” He said he would work with others on the board when it came to voting on issues.
As far as transparency and confidentiality, when talking about confidentiality, Ruiz said, “It's important to keep that,” again referring to his knowledge in that area based on his time on the Sunnyside board. “Whatever is said in closes session has got to stay there.”
Ruiz will be sworn in as a board member along with two others who will be elected in the November 8 election at an organizational meeting to determine the makeup of the board in December. Lara is running against Cheryl McCrillis to stay in his seat to represent area 3 and Martinez is running to stay in his seat against Rae Dean Strawn to represent area 5.
Those three board members will serve a four-year term from December of this year to December, 2026.