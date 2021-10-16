Andrew Duran was named Homecoming King and America Rojas was named Homecoming Queen for Porterville High during Porterville's football game against Tulare Union on Friday at Rankin Stadium. Also, Sherrie Chapa was named Homecoming Queen and Carlos Moreno was named Homecoming King for Strathmore High and Bianca Flores was named Homecoming Queen and Gabriel Bower was named Homecoming King for Harmony Magnet Academy during halftime of Friday's football game between Strathmore and Corcoran. Strathmore's and Harmony's Homecoming Kings and Queens will be featured in Monday's edition of The Recorder.

