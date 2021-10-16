Andrew Duran was named Homecoming King and America Rojas was named Homecoming Queen for Porterville High during Porterville's football game against Tulare Union on Friday at Rankin Stadium. Also, Sherrie Chapa was named Homecoming Queen and Carlos Moreno was named Homecoming King for Strathmore High and Bianca Flores was named Homecoming Queen and Gabriel Bower was named Homecoming King for Harmony Magnet Academy during halftime of Friday's football game between Strathmore and Corcoran. Strathmore's and Harmony's Homecoming Kings and Queens will be featured in Monday's edition of The Recorder.
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Latest News
- Royalty
- UConn beats Yale, ends 11-game losing streak
- Incarnate Word's Grimes sets school record with 4 TD grabs
- Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
- Tulsa gets defensive stop, late TD to top USF 32-31
- Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar
- Smith near perfect in Princeton's 56-42 win over Brown
- Armstrong, Cavaliers roll over hapless Duke, 48-0
Most Popular
Articles
- Local pastor concerned about billboard on Highway 65
- PUHS Class of 1951 holds 70th reunion
- Feast Of The Tabernacles being observed at Success Lake
- Suspect accused in theft of catalytic converters arrested
- Treated at Sierra View: Grandmother, once on ventilator, recovers from COVID
- Road rage incident leads to three arrests
- Contractor selected for Friant-Kern repairs
- Porterville man convicted of attempted murder
- Dead man found in Terra Bella
- Beating a cyberbully: How parents can help
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.