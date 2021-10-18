Third from left, Gabriel Bower was named Homecoming King and Bianca Flores was named Homecoming Queen for Harmony Magnet Academy during halftime of Friday's football game between Strathmore and Corcoran. Next to them are Sherrie Chapa and Carlos Moreno, who were named Homecoming Queen and King for Strathmore High.
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Latest News
- Nearby resident helps apprehend robbery suspect
- No major change in Windy Fire conditions
- Local sports roundup: Monache FB beats Delano; Summit VB to play for school's 1st league title
- City Council to look at billboard issue
- Summit Band wins big at Visalia Band Festival
- Thousands flock to Springville Fall Festival
- Royalty
- Down 2-0, Dodgers have Braves where they want them at home
Most Popular
Articles
- Dead man found in Terra Bella
- PUHS Class of 1951 holds 70th reunion
- Treated at Sierra View: Grandmother, once on ventilator, recovers from COVID
- Beating a cyberbully: How parents can help
- Feast Of The Tabernacles being observed at Success Lake
- Tough night for PHS football in loss to Tulare Union
- Local pastor concerned about billboard on Highway 65
- King(s) Of The ESL: Homecoming King Moreno has huge night for SHS
- Royalty
- Contractor selected for Friant-Kern repairs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.