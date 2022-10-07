Briana Sanchez was named as Monache High School's Homecoming Queen and Cebastian Wells was named as Monache's Homecoming King during Friday night's football game between Monache and El Diamante at Rankin Stadium. Strathmore High's and Harmony Magnet Academy's Homecoming Kings and Queens will be featured in Tuesday's edition of The Recorder.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments