Nadia Palomar, 6, said she knew it was going to be a great day Wednesday when she walked into Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana and saw several butterflies fluttering outside the building.
“I knew it was a good sign,” she said.
And by the end of the evening, Nadia had been crowned Little Miss Cinco De Mayo Princess at CHMA's 95th Cinco de Mayo Fiestas 2022. Two other little royals joined her — 5-year-old Little Miss Cinco de Mayo Jeweliette Lucero Vasquez, and 9-year-old Junior Miss Cinco de Mayo Queen Hayzel Casas.
“This makes me so happy,” said Hayzel after she was crowned.
The three young royals were crowned by the 2021 Cinco de Mayo Queen Alysia Castillo who will continue her reign through 2022.
It all began with the traditional Presentation of Colors with CHMA Secretary Emma Flores and CHMA Treasurer Elva Beltran carrying the American and Mexican flag, respectively. The two were joined by other board members, the royal candidates and the reigning queen.
And after the American National Anthem and the Mexican National Anthem were played, Master of Ceremonies Claudia Cristel Jensen welcomed the crowd in English and Spanish, and introduced CHMA President Teresa de la Rosa to formally introduce the board members and welcome everyone to the pageant.
“It's extremely important for us to show the community that we have a beautiful culture and beautiful traditions,” de la Rosa said. “And that's why we have the Cinco de Mayo festivities year after year after year.”
Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration which commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory on May 5, 1892 over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla near Mexico City. It's celebrated annually with parades, food, music, folkloric dancing and battle reenactments.
“Tonight is full of excitement and has been a most awaited night for our Cinco de Mayo candidates. Our candidates have sold tickets for months, and have been learning stage presentations and public speaking,” Jensen said in both languages. “Tonight we recognize their dedication and efforts. Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana is proud and excited to have these young candidates representing them until the next Cinco de Mayo 2023.”
The program continued with a folkloric presentation by Rosa Izaguirre and her son Tsuieri who performed “Las amarillas y la iguana.”
The introduction of the younger royal court followed, with each child taking the microphone on stage to introduce herself, state her age and school of attendance, state what she wanted to be when she grows up and why she wanted to be queen.
Nadia, 6, who attends Alta Vista Elementary School, was the first to speak.
“When I grow up, I want to be a veterinarian and I want to be queen for Cinco de Mayo,” Nadia said.
Jeweliette, 6, a Jim Maples Academy student, said she wants to be a teacher or a doctor.
“I am running for Cinco de Mayo because I want to be like my mom,” she said.
The program continued with a Tae Kwon Do class demonstration by Fernando Andre Gutierrez Ayala before Junior Miss Cinco de Mayo candidate Hayzel Casas, 8, was introduced.
The Summit Charter Academy, Lombardi, student said she too wants to be a doctor.
“I can already see our future and our future looks very bright,” Jensen said before introducing two dancers from Laura Rodriguez's Spin Academy who danced to “El Sandwich de la Banda Fresa Roja.”
A presentation of the making of the evening awards followed with Eden Santos showing a video and talking about the award recognition each candidate would receive that night, just prior to Jensen welcoming the reigning queen — Miss Cinco de Mayo Queen Alisya Castillo.
Castillo shared her experience representing CHMA as Cinco de Mayo Queen, calling it a great honor and talking about her experience helping the younger girls.
And with that, the littles and the junior candidate were called up to the stage, and three envelopes were handed to Jensen to announce the winners.
One by one, Nadia, Jeweliette and Hayzel were announced, with Castillo crowning each young girl and adorned each one with a sash.
“Thank you for being with us tonight,” Jensen said. “On behalf of Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana, we want to thank the parents of our candidates for their support and assistance during this competition.”
The festivities continue at 10 a.m. Friday with the Dia Del Nino Celebration at Granite Hills High School; the Cinco de Mayo Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday down Main Street in downtown Porterville with John Gonzales II as Grand Marshal; and the Fiesta Dominguera Cinco de Mayo from noon to7 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Park, Porterville. The Fiesta will have food for purchase, family games and live music by Latina Divina singing Selena, Grupo La Pura Clave, Los Nuevos Galas del Norte, Payaso “Yaso,” Grupo Los Diamantes Rojas, Grupo la Realeza and Grupo Realidad de Tierra Caliente. Admission to the Fiesta is free.