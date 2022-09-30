Yahir Ramos was named as Granite Hills High School Homecoming King and Melissa Perez was named as Granite Hills Homecoming Queen during Friday's football game between Granite Hills and Farmersville at Rankin Stadium.
Royalty: Granite Hills Homecoming King and Queen named
