On Saturday, more than 100 volunteers from Rotary Clubs from throughout Central California and Monterey and other volunteers met at Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, and Cedar Slope to plant nearly 4,000 Sequoias.
The Green Side Up project in which the Sequoias were planted on Saturday kicked off the Castle Fire Ecological Restoration project to restore areas severely damaged by the 2020 Castle Fire.
The volunteers planted the Ponderosa and Sugar Pine seedlings to replace trees destroyed in wildfires over the last few years. Between the Pier Fire, the SQF Complex, which included the Castle Fire, and the Wind Fire, forest officials estimate around 24,000 Giant Sequoia, Ponderosa and Sugar Pine trees were destroyed. The trees were planted in the Sequoia Crest area.
If left alone, natural reforestation could take decades, forest officials stated. “Planting seedlings now will help restore the burn scars to their natural beauty more quickly and help control erosion and re-establish the natural habitat for numerous native species,” the forest service stated.
Green Side Up was a project spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Porterville, Breakfast Rotary Club of Porterville, The Rotary Club of Woodlake, and Foothill Rotary of Lindsay in partnership with the Forest Service, Porterville College, CAL FIRE, Tulare County Fire Department, and property owners from the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Cedar Slope, Pierpoint Springs, Camp Nelson and Ponderosa.
This collaborative replanting effort wouldn't have been possible without Fire Complex, a project initiated by Prof. U. Kogelsberger of Newcastle University and Bob Yeager that seeks to raise momentum and resources for regenerating of forests after wildfires. For more information on Fire Complex visit www.firecomplex.com