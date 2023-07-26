The Rotary Club of Porterville visited the Porterville Historical Museum on Tuesday to view the roof damage caused by this year's storms. The rain damaged an area of the roof that will be costly to repair. The rain also caused damage to one of the mosaic murals. The Rotary Club plans to hold a fundraiser event in late April to early May, 2024 to pay for the repair of the roof. Rotarian, Dr. Ramon Resa has donated money for the mosaic repair.
Rotary Club of Porterville to help with museum's roof effort
