A century of service.
That's the simplest but best way to describe what the Rotary Club of Porterville has provided over 100 years. The club celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday at River Island with the Rotary's motto “Service Above Self” a theme throughout the evening's proceedings.
The evening began with students from Harmony Magnet Academy providing music as Porterville Rotary Club members and guests came for the occasion to celebrate the club's 100th birthday.
Current president Arlina Gillett began the celebration by stating “it is an honor to be the 100th year president of the Rotary Club of Porterville.”
She then gave a brief history of the club which begain in May, 1921. She said it was the 537th club formed, making it one of the first of the more than 35,000 Rotary clubs that have been established.
Gillett went on to talk about the projects the Porterville Rotary Club has led, including establishing children's playgrounds and working on picnic arbors at city parks, work on the city's skatepark and the Centennial Park gazebo.
She also talked about the club's efforts to improve the community's literacy and health and its work with youth such as Monache's Interact Club. Throughout its history the local Rotary Club has also taken up causes such as battling polio and hunger.
And the club's reach has been international, helping with causes in places such as Brazil and Africa. With that Gillett led everyone at the event in a toast to celebrate the club's 100 years of service.
After her toast Gillett said, “We are proud of the dusty and dirty work we have done.”
It was then time to recognize the special guest of the evening, Rotary member Jimmy Howell, who along with the club, turned 100 just hours after the celebration on Sunday. Master of ceremonies Eric Ball said Howell was born just hours on October 24, 1921 after the club was officially chartered on October 23, 1921.
Everyone in attendance then sang Happy Birthday to Howell who then followed by leading everyone in the singing of the Rotary song. Howell has been a Rotary member since 1956.
Several Rotary members were also recognized as Paul Harris Fellows for their donations to the Rotary Foundation. Among those who have been multiple Paul Harris Fellow honorees are Howell and his son, Travis Howell.
Rotary District Governor Bruce Mackey also spoke about the club's history of service. In June, 1939 the national Rotarian Magazine featured the club for building a community youth center.
In May of 1935, Mackey said, the Rotarian featured the club for its effort to provide for those in the community in need of braces and crutches, for sponsoring a Scout troop and for maintaining a student loan fund.
In July, 1943, the Rotarian featured a meeting in which the members of the club in a half an hour at a meeting bough $120,500 in war bonds, which in today's money would be $2 million, Mackey said.
And Mackey mention in April, 1985, Mackey mention the Rotarian featuring the club for paying for a student from England to attend Porterville College.
Also during the evening Supervisor Dennis Townsend presented a recognition from the Tulare County Board of Supervisors to the club.
And current Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club president Rob Taylor also presented a recognition from that club to the Rotary Club of Porterville, acknowledging the older club's support for the establishment of the younger club. Taylor, owner of Staffords Chocolates, also provided Staffords chocolates as part of the dinner for the celebration.